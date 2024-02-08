UN Representative for Iraq: 'Attacks by TSK in the north have become the new normal'

UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert has briefed the United Nations Security Council on the situation concerning Iraq on Tuesday (February 6).

Presenting her report to the UN Security Council, Hennis-Plasschaert emphasized that the Middle East and Iraq are at a "critical juncture" with the conflict raging in Gaza, as well as armed action elsewhere.

"The ongoing violence and repeated strikes by third parties in Iraq have placed the country on a 'knife edge' and carry the potential to destabilize and roll back Iraq's hard-won stability, as well as other achievements made in the past 18 months," Hennis-Plasschaert underlined.

Hennis-Plasschaert highlighted Iran's missile attack on Erbil a few weeks ago, which resulted in the deaths of civilians, including a young girl, and also the ongoing Turkish military operations in the North in the context of cross-border interventions.

"Just because these attacks have become the new "normal" does not mean they do not seriously compound the risk of new arenas of violence being opened," UN Special Representative for Iraq said and called for all attacks to cease.

"Having said all this today, I am compelled to reiterate our appeal to all sides to exercise maximum restraint. With Iraq cloaked in an already complex tapestry of challenges, it is of greatest importance that all attacks cease. While we are (of course) aware that many authorities and actors seek to limit further escalation, it is clear that the situation remains volatile. Iraq and, indeed, the wider region remain on a knife-edge, with the tiniest miscalculation threatening a major conflagration," she added. (AEK/PE)