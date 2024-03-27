TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 27 March 2024 14:33
 ~ Modified On: 27 March 2024 14:38
Prof. Nükhet Sirman released after 3 days in custody

Sirman was detained because an individual she interviewed for her research was under "technical surveillance" by the police.

BIA News Desk
Prof. Nükhet Sirman, a retired faculty member from Boğaziçi University, was released by the court late yesterday after being detained for three days in Mersin.

However, the court imposed judicial control measures on Sirman, including a travel ban and the obligation to check in at a police station.

25 March 2024

Sirman's detention was protested by colleagues, students, and feminist activists, demanding her immediate release.

Professor Sirman, a retired faculty member from the Sociology Department of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Boğaziçi University, was taken into custody on Sunday evening as a "suspect" from her home on İstanbul's Burgazada island.

She was conducting fieldwork on behalf of Dissensus Research, a foundation she co-founded. She was then taken to the Mersin Provincial Gendarmerie Command. The reason for Sirman's detention was stated to be the "technical surveillance" of an individual she had interviewed during her fieldwork in Mersin.

According to information provided to bianet by her lawyer, Fatoş Hacıvelioğlu, a confidentiality order was imposed on the case.

