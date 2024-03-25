Academic Nükhet Sirman detained over 'research subject under police surveillance’

Nükhet Sirman, an antropologist retired from Boğaziçi University, has been detained. The reason for the detention is reportedly related to one of Sirman's research subjects being under police surveillance.

Taken into custody at her home on Saturday evening on İstanbul’s Burgaz Island, Sirman was transferred to the Smuggling Department of the Mersin Police.

Sirman’s lawyer, Fatoş Hacıvelioğlu, said today that a confidentiality order was imposed on the investigation and that the detention period was extended by one day.

Sirman, co-founder of the Dissensus Research Company, is also among the academics who signed the Peace Petition criticizing the government’s practices during the 2015-16 conflict in Kurdish regions, leading to the dismissal of over 1,000 academics from their positions. (AÖ/VK)