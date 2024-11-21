New six-month lawyer visit ban on PKK leader Öcalan

The authorities have imposed a six-month ban on lawyer visits for Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and three other inmates at the İmralı island prison.

The Asrın Law Office, which represents the prisoners, filed a petition with the Bursa 2nd Court of Enforcement on Nov 6, seeking the rationale for the ban. However, the lawyers reported that no information was provided to them.

This latest restriction comes just weeks after Öcalan met with his nephew, Ömer Öcalan, a lawmaker for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, during a family visit on Oct 23—the first such meeting in 43 months. During the meeting, Öcalan reportedly highlighted his continued isolation, stating, “If the conditions are created, I have the theoretical and practical capacity to move this process from a framework of conflict and violence to one of legal and political resolution.”

The visit followed remarks by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who suggested called for Öcalan addressing parliament to announce the PKK’s dissolution, which could lead to a potential release under a “right to hope” framework. Bahçeli’s move has initiated a public debate about a renewed peace process regarding the Kurdish issue.

Öcalan’s isolation

According to Mezopotamya Agency, Öcalan’s legal team now plans to appeal the decision to the Constitutional Court. This marks the 14th lawyer visit ban imposed on Öcalan in the last eight years.

Since the declaration of a state of emergency in July 2016, restrictions on Öcalan’s legal access have become more frequent. While the initial bans were lifted in February 2018, they were soon reinstated on a rolling six-month basis. The most recent ban was issued by the Bursa Execution Court on May 3, 2024.

Lawyers have also faced numerous hurdles in securing meetings with the inmates. Authorities have often cited “disciplinary sanctions” as justification for the bans, which continue to be renewed periodically. (VK)