TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 21 November 2024 17:59
 ~ Modified On: 22 November 2024 11:43
2 min Read

New six-month lawyer visit ban on PKK leader Öcalan

Öcalan’s lawyers plan to appeal the decision to Turkey’s Constitutional Court.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
New six-month lawyer visit ban on PKK leader Öcalan

The authorities have imposed a six-month ban on lawyer visits for Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and three other inmates at the İmralı island prison.

The Asrın Law Office, which represents the prisoners, filed a petition with the Bursa 2nd Court of Enforcement on Nov 6, seeking the rationale for the ban. However, the lawyers reported that no information was provided to them.

This latest restriction comes just weeks after Öcalan met with his nephew, Ömer Öcalan, a lawmaker for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, during a family visit on Oct 23—the first such meeting in 43 months. During the meeting, Öcalan reportedly highlighted his continued isolation, stating, “If the conditions are created, I have the theoretical and practical capacity to move this process from a framework of conflict and violence to one of legal and political resolution.”

PKK leader Öcalan allowed family visit for first time in over four years
PKK leader Öcalan allowed family visit for first time in over four years
24 October 2024

The visit followed remarks by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who suggested called for Öcalan addressing parliament to announce the PKK’s dissolution, which could lead to a potential release under a “right to hope” framework. Bahçeli’s move has initiated a public debate about a renewed peace process regarding the Kurdish issue.

MHP's Bahçeli reiterates call for Öcalan to declare dissolution of PKK in parliament
MHP's Bahçeli reiterates call for Öcalan to declare dissolution of PKK in parliament
5 November 2024

Öcalan’s isolation

According to Mezopotamya Agency, Öcalan’s legal team now plans to appeal the decision to the Constitutional Court.   This marks the 14th lawyer visit ban imposed on Öcalan in the last eight years.

Since the declaration of a state of emergency in July 2016, restrictions on Öcalan’s legal access have become more frequent. While the initial bans were lifted in February 2018, they were soon reinstated on a rolling six-month basis. The most recent ban was issued by the Bursa Execution Court on May 3, 2024.

Lawyers have also faced numerous hurdles in securing meetings with the inmates. Authorities have often cited “disciplinary sanctions” as justification for the bans, which continue to be renewed periodically. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Abdullah Öcalan New Kurdish peace process debate
related news
DEM Party discusses PKK leader Öcalan’s ‘isolation’ with Justice Ministry
30 October 2024
/haber/dem-party-discusses-pkk-leader-ocalans-isolation-with-justice-ministry-301254
PKK leaders respond to Bahçeli’s call for Öcalan to speak in parliament
23 October 2024
/haber/pkk-leaders-respond-to-bahcelis-call-for-ocalan-to-speak-in-parliament-301026
Bahçeli calls for imprisoned PKK leader to speak in parliament
22 October 2024
/haber/bahceli-calls-for-imprisoned-pkk-leader-to-speak-in-parliament-300976
PKK Leader Abdullah Öcalan given new 3-month family visit ban
22 July 2024
/haber/pkk-leader-abdullah-ocalan-given-new-3-month-family-visit-ban-297737
PKK leader Öcalan marks three years without communication with outside world
25 March 2024
/haber/pkk-leader-ocalan-marks-three-years-without-communication-with-outside-world-293429
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
DEM Party discusses PKK leader Öcalan’s ‘isolation’ with Justice Ministry
30 October 2024
/haber/dem-party-discusses-pkk-leader-ocalans-isolation-with-justice-ministry-301254
PKK leaders respond to Bahçeli’s call for Öcalan to speak in parliament
23 October 2024
/haber/pkk-leaders-respond-to-bahcelis-call-for-ocalan-to-speak-in-parliament-301026
Bahçeli calls for imprisoned PKK leader to speak in parliament
22 October 2024
/haber/bahceli-calls-for-imprisoned-pkk-leader-to-speak-in-parliament-300976
PKK Leader Abdullah Öcalan given new 3-month family visit ban
22 July 2024
/haber/pkk-leader-abdullah-ocalan-given-new-3-month-family-visit-ban-297737
PKK leader Öcalan marks three years without communication with outside world
25 March 2024
/haber/pkk-leader-ocalan-marks-three-years-without-communication-with-outside-world-293429
Back to Top