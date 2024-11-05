MHP's Bahçeli reiterates call for Öcalan to declare dissolution of PKK in parliament

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has repeated his proposal that jailed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan should address parliament to announce the dissolution of the militant group that has wages an armed insurgency for four decades. Bahçeli first floated this idea in late October, setting off public debate about a potential peace process to address Turkey’s Kurdish question.

“If the PKK’s leader is going to declare the end of terrorism, he should stand before DEM [Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party] group. I stand behind my words and insist on my offer,” Bahçeli told his party's parliamentary group meeting today.

Bahçeli's suggestion of a possible peace path through Öcalan’s participation has since sparked extensive public discussion since early October. Bahçeli indicated on Oct 22 Öcalan could “benefit from a right to hope” if he called for an end to the PKK in parliament, adding that he was open to discussions that could “help achieve internal peace.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has backed his ally’s initiative, describing the approach as “a historic opportunity to foster brotherhood" whereas the DEM Party adopted a cautious optimism.

One day after Bahçeli’s initial statement, the PKK claimed responsibility for an attack on Oct 23 on the Turkish Aerospace Industries headquarters in Ankara, which killed five people. However, the group claimed the assault had been planned previously and was not related to the recent public debate.

The Oct 31 detention of Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish mayor from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) İstanbul's Esenyurt district, further intensified the situation. Özer, who won office in cooperation with the opposition CHP and pro-Kurdish DEM Party, was removed and detained on charges of PKK membership. Following this, three DEM mayors from other Kurdish-majority municipalities were removed and replaced by trustees yesterday, raising questions about a possible revival of the government’s municipal takeover policy.

Bahçeli reaffirmed his stance today, expressing unwavering support for anti-terrorism measures while also calling for a pathway toward dialogue with Turkey’s Kurdish community.

“Let me be clear,” Bahçeli said, “in this new century for Turkey, terror will be uprooted. We stand united with our Kurdish brothers and sisters against the forces of terror.” He reiterated his call, saying, “If Öcalan is ready to declare PKK’s dissolution and denounce the terror, let him say so before the DEM Group and take this ‘right to hope.’”

Bahçeli also remarked, “The time has come to break free of dogmas and honestly address our differences to find common ground.” He drew a firm distinction between Kurdish citizens and PKK fighters, saying that “Kurds are our brothers, equal and honored members of the Turkish nation. The PKK, on the other hand, is a proxy for Turkey’s enemies, a merciless pawn with blood on its hands.” (VK)