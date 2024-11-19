TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 November 2024 12:44
 ~ Modified On: 19 November 2024 12:46
2 min Read

Bahçeli denies claims of rift with Erdoğan

There is a “deep and unconditional bond” between the MHP and the AKP, the nationalist leader said in light of recent allegations.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

AA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has dismissed claims of disagreements with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, emphasizing the strength of their alliance. “We share an unshakable bond with our president,” Bahçeli declared at his party’s parliamentary group meeting today.

Recent speculation suggested that Erdoğan was dissatisfied with Bahçeli’s idea that Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan to address parliament to announce the militant group’s disbandment in exchange for potential leniency. Bahçeli’s openings since early October, including this suggestion, has prompted a public debate over a potential new peace process regarding the Kurdish issue.

However, the government’s dismissal of three pro-Kurdish mayors earlier this month led to the allegations of discord between Erdoğan and Bahçeli. Some observers have rejected this though, interpreting the ruling bloc’s actions as part of a calculated “carrot-and-stick” approach toward the Kurdish political movement.

Also, Bahçeli was unequivocal in his denial of any division. “For days, some have been writing and speculating about alleged disagreements within the People’s Alliance,” he said, referring to the coalition between the MHP and Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He described his relationship with Erdoğan as based on “deep, unconditional bonds, a moral, sincere, and amicable dialogue.”

Bahçeli also underscored the alliance’s role as the “protector of the Turkish nation and the defender of the Turkish Century.” Those spreading claims of discord, he said, are “seditious politicians,” “separatist traitors,” and “so-called journalists.”

(VK)

‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
4 November 2024
DEM Party discusses PKK leader Öcalan’s ‘isolation’ with Justice Ministry
30 October 2024
PKK claims Ankara attack, says it was not related to recent peace discussions
25 October 2024
PKK leader Öcalan allowed family visit for first time in over four years
24 October 2024
PKK leaders respond to Bahçeli’s call for Öcalan to speak in parliament
23 October 2024
Bahçeli calls for imprisoned PKK leader to speak in parliament
22 October 2024
CHP leader visits Demirtaş in prison amid renewed peace process talk
21 October 2024
Is Turkey heading toward a new peace process? Pro-Kurdish DEM party says ‘We won’t reject an extended hand’
19 October 2024
