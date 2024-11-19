Bahçeli denies claims of rift with Erdoğan

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has dismissed claims of disagreements with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, emphasizing the strength of their alliance. “We share an unshakable bond with our president,” Bahçeli declared at his party’s parliamentary group meeting today.

Recent speculation suggested that Erdoğan was dissatisfied with Bahçeli’s idea that Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan to address parliament to announce the militant group’s disbandment in exchange for potential leniency. Bahçeli’s openings since early October, including this suggestion, has prompted a public debate over a potential new peace process regarding the Kurdish issue.

However, the government’s dismissal of three pro-Kurdish mayors earlier this month led to the allegations of discord between Erdoğan and Bahçeli. Some observers have rejected this though, interpreting the ruling bloc’s actions as part of a calculated “carrot-and-stick” approach toward the Kurdish political movement.

Also, Bahçeli was unequivocal in his denial of any division. “For days, some have been writing and speculating about alleged disagreements within the People’s Alliance,” he said, referring to the coalition between the MHP and Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He described his relationship with Erdoğan as based on “deep, unconditional bonds, a moral, sincere, and amicable dialogue.”

Bahçeli also underscored the alliance’s role as the “protector of the Turkish nation and the defender of the Turkish Century.” Those spreading claims of discord, he said, are “seditious politicians,” “separatist traitors,” and “so-called journalists.”

(VK)