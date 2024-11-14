Operating room shortage at İstanbul research hospital causes delays and challenges

The Sultan Abdülhamid Han Training and Research Hospital, formerly known as GATA Military Hospital, in Üsküdar, İstanbul, faces an operating room shortage that has impacted both patients and healthcare workers.

On Mar 24, 2023, a fire in the hospital’s surgical building rendered 12 operating rooms and the surgical intensive care unit unusable. Despite more than a year and a half since the incident, reconstruction of the facilities has yet to begin.

Reports indicate that fire warning systems were not operational, and fire suppression systems for individual floors were lacking before the blaze. While authorities have yet to release an official cause of the fire, the hospital administration has come under criticism for prioritizing the construction of a mosque on hospital grounds rather than rebuilding operating rooms.

Temporary solutions

To maintain surgical services, the hospital set up temporary operating rooms. However, these facilities reportedly do not meet crucial standards such as sterilization, raising concerns about their suitability for surgical procedures. This situation has created difficult working conditions for doctors and has limited patient access to essential surgical care.

For over a year, hospital doctors have struggled with limited resources to perform surgeries. The situation has been especially challenging for residents pursuing their medical specialty training. Limited case numbers and inadequate practical training opportunities have hindered their education. Responses from officials claiming that "there is no disruption to training" have raised concerns that the issue is being overlooked.

Prolonged wait times

The operating room shortage has also led to extended wait times for patients, many of whom have had to delay treatment or seek care at other facilities, further complicating their medical journeys. This lack of adequate facilities has prolonged treatment times and created obstacles for patients in accessing timely healthcare.

After more than 18 months, the delay in reconstructing operating rooms has continued to strain the hospital’s resources. Patients and healthcare workers alike are calling for the urgent completion of new operating facilities to address these ongoing issues. (EMK/VK)