TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 14 November 2024 11:05
 ~ Modified On: 14 November 2024 11:07
2 min Read

Operating room shortage at İstanbul research hospital causes delays and challenges

In Mar 2023, a fire in the hospital’s surgical building rendered 12 operating rooms and the surgical intensive care unit unusable. Despite more than a year and a half since the incident, reconstruction of the facilities has yet to begin.

Evrim Kepenek

TRTürkçesini Oku
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Operating room shortage at İstanbul research hospital causes delays and challenges

The Sultan Abdülhamid Han Training and Research Hospital, formerly known as GATA Military Hospital, in Üsküdar, İstanbul, faces an operating room shortage that has impacted both patients and healthcare workers.

On Mar 24, 2023, a fire in the hospital’s surgical building rendered 12 operating rooms and the surgical intensive care unit unusable. Despite more than a year and a half since the incident, reconstruction of the facilities has yet to begin.

Reports indicate that fire warning systems were not operational, and fire suppression systems for individual floors were lacking before the blaze. While authorities have yet to release an official cause of the fire, the hospital administration has come under criticism for prioritizing the construction of a mosque on hospital grounds rather than rebuilding operating rooms.

Temporary solutions

To maintain surgical services, the hospital set up temporary operating rooms. However, these facilities reportedly do not meet crucial standards such as sterilization, raising concerns about their suitability for surgical procedures. This situation has created difficult working conditions for doctors and has limited patient access to essential surgical care.

For over a year, hospital doctors have struggled with limited resources to perform surgeries. The situation has been especially challenging for residents pursuing their medical specialty training. Limited case numbers and inadequate practical training opportunities have hindered their education. Responses from officials claiming that "there is no disruption to training" have raised concerns that the issue is being overlooked.

Prolonged wait times

The operating room shortage has also led to extended wait times for patients, many of whom have had to delay treatment or seek care at other facilities, further complicating their medical journeys. This lack of adequate facilities has prolonged treatment times and created obstacles for patients in accessing timely healthcare.

After more than 18 months, the delay in reconstructing operating rooms has continued to strain the hospital’s resources. Patients and healthcare workers alike are calling for the urgent completion of new operating facilities to address these ongoing issues. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News, İMC TV için muhabirlik yaptı. Rize'de yerel gazetelerde...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News, İMC TV için muhabirlik yaptı. Rize'de yerel gazetelerde çalıştı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. Musa Anter Gazetecilik (2011) ve Türkiye Psikiyatri Derneği (2024) en iyi haber ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucularından. Sendikanın İstanbul Şubesi yöneticilerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Toplumsal cinsiyet odaklı habercilik ve cinsiyet temelli şiddet haberciliği alanında atölyeler düzenliyor. Ekim 2018’den bu yana bianet’te çalışıyor.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
MALE VIOLENCE MONITORING REPORT OCTOBER 2024
Men killed 49 women in October
6 November 2024
Men killed 49 women in October
Lawyer Dilek Ekmekçi rearrested after brief release in terrorism case
24 October 2024
Lawyer Dilek Ekmekçi rearrested after brief release in terrorism case
Severely ill prisoner Fatma Tokmak held in solitary confinement
8 October 2024
Severely ill prisoner Fatma Tokmak held in solitary confinement
‘Femicides are political’: Protests across Turkey after murders of two 19-year-old women
7 October 2024
‘Femicides are political’: Protests across Turkey after murders of two 19-year-old women
Turkey's high inflation erodes alimony payments, leaving women in financial hardship
6 October 2024
Turkey's high inflation erodes alimony payments, leaving women in financial hardship
Back to Top