News anchor Mehmet Akif Ersoy faces up to 65 years in prison on narcotics, sexual assault charges

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has indicted news anchor Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who has been in pretrial detention since December, and seven other suspects following a narcotics investigation.

The prosecution requested that Ersoy be penalized for "establishing and managing a criminal organization," "qualified sexual assault (11 counts)," "trafficking or supplying narcotics or stimulants," and "facilitating the use of narcotics." Ersoy faces up to 65 years and three months in prison.

The indictment has been sent to the İstanbul 19th Heavy Penal Court.

According to the indictment, Ersoy is alleged to be the leader of a criminal organization. He is accused of dragging women into an exploitation network by supplying them with cocaine.

The indictment stated that members of the organization systematically introduced women in their circles to Ersoy, believing he had connections with influential people. The members allegedly established emotional bonds with these women and directed them into relationships with Ersoy using various methods.

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Background

Ersoy, who was the editor-in-chief of Habertürk, a main stream news channel, was detained on Dec 9, 2025, during a gendarmerie operation.

The operation followed the seizure of Habertürk and Can Holding by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) amid a separate investigation into "tax evasion" and "fraud."

Ersoy was initially accused of using narcotics, facilitating their use, and establishing an organization to commit crimes. He was arrested by a court on Dec 10.

Following his detention, a former colleague had accused Ersoy of sexual assault and harassment.

Ersoy's drug test following his detention returned positive.

Over the past year, narcotics investigations have been launched in Turkey targeting numerous individuals, including celebrities, businesspeople, and influencers. These investigations have resulted in drug tests and arrests.

More celebrities detained in narcotics, prostitution probe

(HA/VK)