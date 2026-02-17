More celebrities detained in narcotics, prostitution probe

Several celebrities have been detained in İstanbul as part of a large-scale investigation into drug use and procurement as police raided multiple locations this morning.

Among those taken into custody are well-known musicians Murat Dalkılıç and Kaan Tangöze, and actor İsmail Hacıoğlu.

Other names detained include Hakan Tunçelli, Sırrı Murat Dalkılıç, Rıza Kaan Tangöze, Murat Cevahiroğlu, Barış Talay, Hakan Kakız, Kemal Doğulu, Murat Öztürk, Murathan Kurt, Furkan Koçan, Buse Görkem Narcı, Aygün Aydın, Ramazan Bayar, Tolga Sezgin, Alihan Taşkın, and Nail Can Kurt.

The investigation targets 25 suspects concerning purchasing or using narcotics, facilitating drug use, and promoting or mediating prostitution, according to a statement from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“So far, 17 suspects have been taken into custody. One suspect was found to be abroad. Efforts to locate and detain the remaining individuals are ongoing,” the statement read.

The operation comes amid a series of similar waves in recent months targeting public figures in Turkey.

(VK)