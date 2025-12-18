TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
DP: Date Published: 18.12.2025 11:36 18 December 2025 11:36
 ~  MO: Modified On: 18.12.2025 12:29 18 December 2025 12:29
Read Read:  2 minute

Several celebrities detained in drug investigation

Prosecutors are conducting a sweeping drug investigation targeting celebrities and media figures over alleged use and facilitation of narcotics.

BIA News Desk

Several celebrities detained in drug investigation

A number of well-known figures in Turkey have been detained as part of a drug-related investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Pop singer Aleyna Tilki, actress İrem Sak and social media personalities Danla Bilic and Mümine Senna Yıldız were taken into custody early this morning. Arrest warrants were also issued for actress Melisa Döngel, siner Yusuf Güney, and social media figure Cihan Şensözlü, but authorities said they were not found at their listed addresses.

The investigation is based on allegations of purchasing, accepting, possessing, or using illegal drugs for personal use. The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that “reasonable suspicion was established that certain celebrities were using narcotic or stimulant substances.”

Search operations were carried out by İstanbul Gendarmerie units on Dec 18 at seven different addresses in the districts of Sarıyer, Eyüp, Şişli, Üsküdar, Bakırköy, and Esenyurt. Authorities said that five grams of cannabis and a grinding device were found at the residence of Mümine Senna Yıldız.

Warrants have also been issued for celebrities Mert Vidinli, Şeyma Subaşı, and Şevval Şahin, who are reportedly abroad.

According to reporting by state-run Anadolu Agency, the investigation is being conducted by the Office for the Investigation of Smuggling, Narcotics, and Economic Crimes. It includes charges of “providing narcotic substances,” as well as “using or facilitating the use of drugs.”

Warrants have also been issued for businesspeople Kasım Garipoğlu and Burak Ateş on similar charges.

Sercan Yaşar, an influencer who was detained earlier in the investigation, was released yesterday under the provisions of effective remorse.

Other individuals detained in connection with the same probe include Mehmet Akif Ersoy, former editor-in-chief of Habertürk TV, news anchor Ela Rümeysa Cebeci, Ufuk Tetik, Ebru Gülan and Mustafa Manaz. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
narcotics drugs
