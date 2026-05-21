New wave of celebrity drug raids targets 25 names

İstanbul prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 25 individuals, including prominent singers, actors, and journalists, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Fourteen suspects, including singer Mabel Matiz, have already been detained. Mabel Matiz was recently acquitted in a case where they stood trial on "onbscenity" charges over song lyrics.

Several celebrities detained in drug investigation

Journlist Mirgün Cabas, who is also on the list, said on social media that he learned about the investigation from the press this morning.

"I lost my father yesterday, and I am in İzmir for my father's funeral. My lawyers are meeting with the investigative authority, and I will do what is necessary once I have information. Do not worry," he wrote.

The individuals named on the list are Aslıhan Turanlı, Aycan Yağcı, Berkay Şahin, Cansu Tekin, Eda Dora, Eren Kesimer, Feyza Civelek, Hakan Aydın (Blok 3), Hanzede Gürkanlar, Kübra İmren Siyahdemir, Mabel Matiz (Fatih Karaca), Mehmet Rahşan, Mirgün Sırrı Cabas, Niran Ünsal, Onur Tuna, Osman Haktan Canevi, Özgür Deniz Cellat, Semiha Bezek, Serenay Sarıkaya, Tan Taşçı, Tarık Tunca Bakır, Tuğçe Postoğlu, Volkan Bahçekapılı, Yağmur Ünal, and Yasemin İkbal.

The Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office released a statement regarding the operation, noting that the investigation targets individuals who facilitate drug use, provide venues, or consume drugs:

"Within the scope of the fight against drugs that threaten public health and safety, in investigations carried out by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, recently carried out operations by our law enforcement forces, which were also reflected in the public, seized a high amount of cocaine intended to be smuggled into our country from abroad by sea before it reached land."

More celebrities detained in narcotics, prostitution probe

The statement added that drug manufacturing facilities were identified, multiple drug dealers were arrested in different districts of İstanbul, and illicit substances and criminal objects were seized.

The operation includes searches of the suspects' residences and drug tests, according to the statement.

Over the past year, authorities have launched narcotics investigations targeting numerous well-known figures, including celebrities, journalists and businesspeople. These probes have resulted in drug tests and multiple arrests. (EMK/VK)