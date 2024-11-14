Neighborhood chief in Elazığ threatens local journalist over critical report

Faik Akgün, owner of the news website elaziggercekleri.com, reported threats to his life after publishing an article criticizing a local neighborhood chief.

Akgün’s Nov 11 article, titled “The Neighborhood is Filthy, but Chief Aytaç is Focused on Politics,” highlighted the poor conditions in the Sarayatik neighborhood, featuring complaints from residents about garbage piles and frequent water pipe breaks. Photos of overflowing trash accompanied the report, and Akgün criticized the local chief, Aytaç Şahinoğlu, for allegedly prioritizing politics over service.

Following the report, Akgün received threats from two local chiefs, starting with Sarayatik Mukhtar Aytaç Şahinoğlu, who sent Akgün a message via Facebook. “We’ll meet eventually,” the message read. “Sometimes accounts must be settled in this world, not the next. Just tell me where and when.”

Another neighborhood chief, Necati Karataş of Güneykent, added his own veiled threat, telling Akgün, “Aytaç Şahinoğlu is out of your league. From now on, there’s no turning back.”

In response, Akgün filed a complaint against both Şahinoğlu and Karataş with the Elazığ Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, stating, “I’m concerned for my safety.”

Alleged links to AKP deputy

In comments to bianet, Akgün claimed that both Şahinoğlu and Karataş are close associates of Erol Keleş, a ruling AKP deputy representing Elazığ. “Their social media profiles tell a story,” Akgün said, noting that while Elazığ is represented by five MPs, “these two chiefs constantly post photos only with Keleş, praising him publicly.”

Akgün added that he believes the chiefs’ threats are backed by their connections to Keleş. “Unless Keleş speaks out, I’ll continue to assume these two are acting upon his direction,” he said.

Akgün, who has faced threats before, insists he remains undeterred. “I’ve never let threats silence me as a journalist,” he stated. “When I covered the suspicious death of medical student Enes Kara, I faced intense pressure and threats from religious groups. They managed to get me fired, but nothing more. The threats I’m getting now are no different.”

Previous pressure and threats

Akgün previously lost his position at Günışığı newspaper after reporting on Enes Kara’s death, which he linked to religious pressure, with a headline reading, “Unable to Bear the Pressure, He Took His Life.” Akgün faced backlash and was dismissed.

After starting work at Günebakış, he was attacked while filming police officers intervening against street vendors. When he filed a complaint against his attackers, he again lost his job, reportedly due to municipal pressure. In response, Akgün launched elaziggercekleri.com, where he continues to report independently. (HA/VK)