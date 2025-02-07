Local journalism: Pursuing truth under pressure

Today, journalism has become one of the most challenging professions to practice independently and freely.

Economic and political pressures, particularly on local journalists, have become a heavy burden. Struggling against legal obstacles and societal biases, local journalists fight hard to maintain their professional independence and ethical principles.

With 12 years of experience, journalist Evren Demirdaş serves as the Elazığ correspondent for Sözcü. Over the years, he has faced multiple investigations and lawsuits due to his reporting.

Demirdaş points out that working for both local and national outlets presents different challenges. He does not shy away from addressing sensitive topics through his stories, which often exposes him to judicial harassment:

"I try to practice my profession professionally. I report on everything that has news value without hesitation. Accuracy and verifiability are my top priorities. However, in local areas, the strong networks of favoritism can be very frustrating. I face political pressure and receive frequent veiled threats.

On top of that, especially after the disinformation law was passed, I have had to deal with investigations and lawsuits. Even when a report is accurate, lawsuits are filed to undermine its credibility or intimidate me. But I stand by every story I write."

So far, seven investigations have been initiated against Demirdaş, and legal proceedings are ongoing. He emphasizes that truthful journalism does not equate to being politically oppositional. According to Demirdaş, journalists who expose wrongdoings are unfairly labeled as “oppositional.” He describes journalism as a profession of honor, stating, "In today’s Turkey, not everyone can be a journalist."

'Being a woman journalist is even harder, but the job is a passion'

Dilan Tuğba Maçit, the publisher of the weekly Siyasi Nabız newspaper in Elazığ, pursues journalism with passion. However, she highlights that being a woman journalist in local areas requires even greater sacrifice due to sexist prejudices and unequal opportunities:

"I have been doing independent journalism in Elazığ for years. As a woman journalist, the biggest challenge here is sexist prejudice. Following that are unequal opportunities, access issues, and a lack of professional solidarity.

Access to news sources becomes more difficult when you are a woman, and our professional competence is often questioned. In some circles, there is still a perception that women cannot be effective in journalism.

Discrimination and inequality of opportunity are widespread among women journalists. Whether in the field or in the office, we have to work harder to prove ourselves. Invisible barriers often block women from advancing in their careers or being appointed to critical roles."

Maçit also emphasizes the strong influence of politics in local journalism, particularly how economic concerns and personal relationships can directly impact reporting. She shares her experience with threats and pressure:

"I have faced pressure and threats because of certain stories. These challenges have tested my personal resilience, but I have not compromised on my principles of independent journalism. Despite all the difficulties, I believe in the power of women journalists to make a difference in society.

I see being a voice for women in local communities as both a duty and a source of motivation. Despite all these challenges, I continue to work without compromising the principles of independent journalism."

Being fired under political pressure

Faik Akgün, owner of elaziggercekleri.com, is another journalist who has faced threats and pressure due to his reporting. Akgün explains that local journalism requires immense patience:

"I no longer believe there’s a real distinction between national and local journalism, but Elazığ is a difficult place to report due to its sociological context. In Anatolia, the culture of criticism hasn’t fully developed, so our reports are often perceived as insults. I also know that some people are uncomfortable because I don’t adhere to the usual press release style of journalism. The lack of an organized structure in local media is a major obstacle to independent journalism."

Akgün has been fired twice under political pressure for stories he published. Undeterred, he established his own media outlet to continue reporting independently. Despite threats and job insecurity, he emphasizes that he will not stop speaking the truth:

"I was fired after covering the suicide of medical student Enes Kara, who was staying in a religious dormitory. After a period of unemployment, I found another job, only to be dismissed again for reporting on municipal officers cracking down on street vendors.

I realized that practicing independent journalism in the current media landscape of Elazığ wasn’t feasible, so I created my own platform. I will not give up on showing people the reality."

"Honest journalism minimizes risks"

Serkan Gürtürk, president of the Fırat Basin Journalists Association (FHGC) and publisher of the weekly newspaper Haber Ayrıntı, has been working in Elazığ’s media sector for years.

Gürtürk highlights the intense political influence in local media and the economic pressures that hinder independent reporting. He explains the importance of honest journalism:

"We adhere to the 5W1H principle and report objectively and ethically. We respect personal rights, avoiding slander and defamation. In the past, I faced threats, physical intimidation, and indirect pressure. I’ve been through criminal complaints, lawsuits, and questioning processes. However, because I do my job correctly and impartially, I’ve overcome these challenges. Honest journalism minimizes the risks of facing obstacles."

Gürtürk also underscores the resource constraints local journalists often face and draws attention to the economic struggles of achieving independence in local media:

"Societal polarization, driven in part by political powers, is now evident in nearly every institution and community. In the media, this polarization manifests as pro-government and opposition camps. On the local level, this translates into economic pressures. Advertising revenues are often dependent on local governments or certain institutions, creating additional pressures on news coverage."

This report has been published as part of the "Journalism for Rights, Freedom for Journalists" project supported by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany. The views expressed herein belong to IPS Communication Foundation and should not be considered the official stance of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in any way.

