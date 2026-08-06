Men killed 28 women in July

According to news reports compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and news agencies, men killed at least 28 women and one child in July. Men also killed at least five men who were with the women.

In July, men injured at least 54 women, abused at least 11 girls and boys, and harassed 13 women. Men forced 64 women into sex work.

Men killed 170 women in the first seven months of 2026.

The deaths of at least 39 women and eight children in July were suspicious cases where it could not be definitively determined whether they were gender-based.

Suspicious deaths of women reported in the media in July Antalya (3), Aydın (3), Batman (1), Bilecik (1), Burdur (2), Bursa (1), Eskişehir (2), Hakkari (1), Isparta (2), İstanbul (4), Kastamonu (1), Kütahya (1), Malatya (2), Manisa (2), Mardin (1), Mersin (1), Ordu (1), Osmaniye (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (2), Sinop (1), Urfa (1), Uşak (1), Zonguldak (2). Suspicious deaths of children reported in the media in July Antep (1), Maraş (1), Mardin (2), Tokat (1), Urfa (1), Van (2).

2026–2024: Male violence In the first six months of 2026, men killed 170 women, harassed 111 women, abused 147 children, committed acts of violence against 324 women, and raped four women. Men forced at least 776 women into sex work. While the deaths of 306 women were reported in the press as “suspicious,” men killed at least 15 children. In the first seven months of 2025, men killed 177 women, harassed 127 women, abused 148 children, committed acts of violence against 414 women, and raped four women. Men forced at least 764 women into sex work. While the deaths of 264 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed at least 35 children. In the first seven months of 2024, men killed 218 women, harassed 45 women, abused 91 children, committed acts of violence against 335 women, and raped eight women. Men forced at least 230 women into sex work. While the deaths of 177 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed at least 25 children.

Femicide

Men killed at least 28 women in July. Last year, the number was 32 for the same month.

Names of the women killed by men in July Aysel B., Azize Tekin, BEdriye K., Bilge B., Çisem Çalkantı, Dursuniye Ö., Emine D., Emine G., Emine Kürekçi, Esmanur Ö., Gülay Polat, Gülseven Doğu, Hatice G., Hatice Mine K., Hülya E., Kübra D., Leyla Ö., Naciye B., Özlem Yıldız, Ö.K.O, Saime K., Semra Yılmaz, Sergül Ş., Sevil Işıktekin, Sultan Gürelk G., Tutku Burcu Köseoğlu, Türkan Gökkaya, Yüksel Uçar.

Men killed 12 women because they wanted to break up with them or because the women did not want to reconcile. The excuses given by the men who killed two women out of jealousy—that they had killed 14 women—was not reported in the press.

Twenty women were killed by their husbands, boyfriends, or former fiancés; six by men who were their sons or relatives; one by a neighbor; and one by her son-in-law.

Men killed 20 women inside their homes and eight outside their homes.

Men killed 14 women with firearms and eight women with bladed weapons. Men strangled three women and beat two women to death. Information on how men killed one woman was not reported in the media.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (2), Ankara (2), Antep (3), Antalya (2), Bitlis (1), Bursa (1), Düzce (2), Isparta (1), İstanbul (3), Karabük (1), Kilis (1), Kırklareli (1), Konya (2), Manisa (1), Muğla (1), Ordu (1), Urfa (2), Yalova (1).

Legal proceedings There were at least 27 perpetrators who killed women. Twenty-three male perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator fled, and three killed themselves.

Murder solved in July

In connection with the death of Ece Naz Macit (18), who was shot in the head at a home in Kocaeli where she was with friends—a case listed as a suspicious death in bianet’s June report—the friends who were taken into custody—S.C.G. (19) and Y.O. (19), both male, and A.A. (17), a female minor—have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

In Gaziantep, Saniye Yaşar (61), a woman found shot in the head at her home—a case listed in bianet’s June record of male violence as an unsolved murder—was determined to have been killed by Ö.M. (24), a building superintendent. The man was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

In Hatay, the body of Selbi U. (32), a woman who had been missing since 2012, was found in an orange grove. It was determined that she was killed by H.U., the wife of the man who participated in the murder of her husband’s father in 2011, and a man named Y.T., and then buried in the orange grove. In connection with the incident, a woman named H.U., a man named Y.T., and a person named O.Ç. were arrested on charges of “premeditated murder.” The investigation is ongoing.

Child murder

Men killed at least one child in July 2026. Last year, the number was five during the same month.

A child was killed by his father.

Name of the child killed by men Öykü Naz

City where the child was killed by men Kırklareli

Legal proceedings The man who killed the child committed suicide.

Harassment

In July, men harassed at least 13 women. Last year, the number was 39 for the same month. Two of the women harassed by men had come to Turkey as tourists.

Men harassed 13 women outside their homes.

The identities of the men who harassed one woman—a driver—one woman—a politician—two women—friends—and nine other women were not reported.

Provinces where men harassed women Antalya (1), Aydın (1), İstanbul (2), Muğla (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (3), Sinop (1), Zonguldak (3).

Legal proceedings There were 13 male perpetrators who harassed women. At least five perpetrators were arrested, and three were taken into custody. The legal proceedings for five perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Sexual assault/rape

One rape case was reported in the press in July.

Province where men raped a woman Urfa (1).

Legal proceedings There were 20 male perpetrators who raped a woman. Only 14 men were arrested.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 11 girls and boys in July. Last year, the number was eight during the same month.

The men abused four children at home and seven children outside the home, in places such as schools and parks.

Three children were abused by their fathers, one by a friend of their father, two by relatives, and one by a tailor. The identity of the man who abused four children was not reported in the media.

Provinces where men abused children Ankara (2), Eskişehir (1), İstanbul (1), Kütahya (3), Manisa (1), Sakarya (3)

Legal proceedings There were eight perpetrators who abused children. Four perpetrators were arrested, and three were taken into custody. The legal proceedings for one perpetrator were not reported in the press.

Violence/injury

Men injured at least 54 women in July. Last year, the number was 85 for the same month.

At least four women were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Thirty-six women were injured by their husbands, ex-husbands, or boyfriends; two by their sons; one by a neighbor; one by a building superintendent; one by a clerk; one by a police officer; one by a former soccer player; and one by a politician. The identities of the men who injured 10 women were not reported in the press.

Men injured at least 26 women because they “did not want to reconcile or wanted to break up.” The reasons men gave for injuring 28 women were not reported in the media.

Men injured 34 women inside their homes and 20 women outside their homes.

Men beat 41 women, injured five women with firearms, and injured six women with sharp objects. Men set fire to one woman’s home and another woman’s car.

Erkeklerin kadınlara şiddet uyguladığı iller Adana (2), Aksaray (1), Ankara (2), Antep (1), Antalya (2), Aydın (2), Batman (1), Çorum (1), Edirne (13), Hatay (1), İstanbul (11), İzmir (1), Karaman (1), Kocaeli (1), Manisa (1), Maraş (1), Mersin (2), Muğla (3), Sakarya (4), Samsun (1), Zonguldak (2)

Legal proceedings There were at least 54 perpetrators who injured women. Legal proceedings were initiated against 22 perpetrators. 10 perpetrators were taken into custody. 11 perpetrators were arrested. Six perpetrators fled. Two perpetrators were released. The legal proceedings against three perpetrators were not reported in the media.

Forced sex work

In July, men forced at least 64 women into sex work. Last year, the number was 74 for the same month. Children were also among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Ankara (20) , Antalya (35), Dersim (9)

Legal proceedings There were 36 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 16 perpetrators were taken into custody. 20 perpetrators were detained.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)