Men killed 30 women in June

According to news reports compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and news agencies, men killed at least 30 women and children in June. Men also killed at least 5 men who were with the women.

Men injured at least 43 women in June, abused at least 19 girls and boys, and harassed 13 women. Men forced 78 women into sex work.

Men killed 142 women in the first half of 2026.

Men drove a transwoman to suicide. A woman in Istanbul exercised her right to self-defense.

In June, the deaths of at least 45 women and six children were “suspicious” cases where it could not be determined definitively whether the deaths were a result of gender-based violence or not.

Suspicious deaths of women reported in June Adana (3), Afyon (2), Ağrı (1), Antalya (2), Aydın (3), Burdur (2), Bursa (2), Çankırı (1), Diyarbakır (1), Elazığ (1), Eskişehir (2), Giresun (1), Hatay (1), Isparta (2), İstanbul (2), Kastamonu (1), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (2), Kütahya (1), Malatya (1), Manisa (1), Mersin (1), Muğla (1), Nevşehir (1), Niğde (1), Ordu (2), Sakarya (2), Samsun (1), Şırnak (1), Uşak (1). Zonguldak (1).

Suspicious deaths of children reported in June Batman (1), Diyarbakır (1), Manisa (1), Mardin (1), Muğla (1) Tekirdağ (1)

2026–2022: Male Violence In the first six months of 2026, men killed 142 women, harassed 98 women, abused 136 children, committed acts of violence against 270 women, and raped three women. Men forced at least 712 women into sex work. While the deaths of 267 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed at least 14 children. In the first six months of 2025, men killed 145 women, harassed 88 women, abused 140 children, committed acts of violence against 329 women, and raped four women. Men forced at least 691 women into sex work. While the deaths of 215 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed at least 30 children. In the first six months of 2024, men killed 193 women, harassed 35 women, abused 78 children, committed acts of violence against 274 women, and raped eight women. Men forced at least 199 women into sex work. While the deaths of 149 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed at least 21 children. In the first six months of 2023, men killed 152 women, harassed 27 women, abused 64 children, committed acts of violence against 357 women, and raped six women. Men forced at least 173 women into sex work. While the deaths of 128 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed 13 children. In the first six months of 2022, men killed 163 women, harassed 72 women, abused 146 children, committed acts of violence against 391 women, and raped 15 women. Men forced at least 351 women into sex work. While the deaths of 105 women were reported as “suspicious” in the first five months of 2022, men killed at least 22 children in the first six months of the year.

Cinayet

Men killed at least 30 women in June. This figure was 14 in the same month last year.

Names of the women killed by men in June Adilşah G., Ahfer Karakayışlı, Arzu P., Aslıhan Ö.B., Ayşe S., Banu Özdağ, Beyza T., Birsen Y., Deniz Demir, Elif K., Emine K., Feyza T., Habiba Demir, Hamide Ç., Havva Karayel, Hedla Çin, Heriman Altundağ, K. Abdullaeva, Lamiya Azazi, Müjde G., Nurgül S., Nuran Şenli, S.G., S.K., Saniye Yaşar, Şeyma Azın, Ulviye Y., Y.D., Yüksel S., Zahide S.

Men killed nine women because they wanted to break up with them or because the women did not want to reconcile. Men killed two women out of jealousy, and two women because their daughters or sisters wanted to break up with them. Men killed one woman to rob her and another while trying to protect her son. The motives behind the men’s killings of 15 women were not reported in the press.

Eighteen women were killed by their husbands, boyfriends, or former fiancés; three by men who were their sons or relatives; one by her former son-in-law; one by a thief; one by a neighbor; and one by a friend. The identity of the man who killed at least five women was not reported in the media.

Men killed 21 women inside their homes and nine women outside their homes.

Men killed 17 women with firearms and seven women with bladed weapons. Men set one woman on fire and strangled another. Men threw one woman off a balcony and beat three women to death.

Provinces where men killed women Ankara (2), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Bursa (4), Edirne (1), Erzincan (1), Gümüşhane (1), Hakkari (4), Hatay (1), İstanbul (1), İzmir (1), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (2), Malatya (2), Manisa (2), Mardin (1), Muğla (1), Urfa (2).

Legal proceedings There were at least 32 perpetrators who killed women. Nineteen male perpetrators were arrested. Eight perpetrators were taken into custody. At least five perpetrators killed themselves.

Femicide solved in June In Samsun, the body of a woman—which had remained unsolved since 2006 and was buried in a pauper’s cemetery because her identity could not be determined—was identified as that of Gülcan Yazıcı, a woman who had been reported missing. Three people were taken into custody in connection with the case. The investigation is ongoing. In İstanbul, three suspects—B.G., along with F.K. and S.K., who are believed to have instigated the crime—were apprehended and taken into custody in connection with the 2016 murder of Aynur Kanbur (49). In Malatya, it was determined that Aysel Yıldırım (19), who had been reported missing since March, was murdered and buried in a riverbed. Four people were taken into custody in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing. In Urfa, it was determined that Türkan K., whose death was initially classified as a suicide in 2023, was murdered. Of those taken into custody in connection with the incident, İ.K. and S.K. were arrested, while E.K. was released under judicial supervision. The investigation is ongoing. In Diyarbakır, the case regarding the disappearance of Ceylan A. and Arif U., who ran away together 16 years ago, was reopened after having been closed in 2018. The prosecutor’s office stated that the couple was killed for honor-related reasons and their bodies were hidden in a cave. Ö.A. (59), the father of Ceylan A.’s religiously married husband R.A., was arrested. The other suspects were released, 11 of them under judicial supervision. The investigation is ongoing. Following a reexamination of the case involving Naciye A., who went missing in Aydın in 2008, the incident was assessed as a premeditated murder. Seven suspects were taken into custody during simultaneous operations conducted in İzmir, İstanbul, and Aydın.

Child murder

In June 2026, men killed at least two children. Last year, that number was four.

Two men killed one child during an argument. Another child was killed by two groups involved in a clash.

Names of the children killed by men Erdem Demir, Ayaz Çumru

Provinces where men killed children Ankara (1), İzmir (1).

Legal roceedings Çocukları öldüren altı erkek vardı. Tutuklandılar.

Harassment

In June, men harassed at least 13 women. Last year, the number was 18 for the same month.

Men harassed 13 women outside their homes.

One woman was harassed by her landlord, one by a coworker, one by a shopkeeper, one by a hospital staff member, and one by a teacher. The identities of the men who harassed at least eight women were not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Antalya (2), Aydın (1), Bartın (1), Denizli (1), Edirne (1), İstanbul (4), Kocaeli (1), Muğla (1), Sakarya (1).

Legal proceedings There were 13 male perpetrators who harassed women. Four perpetrators were arrested. Five perpetrators were taken into custody. Legal proceedings were initiated against one perpetrator. One perpetrator was placed under house arrest. One perpetrator was released under judicial supervision. The legal proceedings against one perpetrator were not reported in the media.

Sexual assault/rape

No cases of rape or sexual assault were reported in the media in June.

Child abuse

In May, men abused at least 19 girls and boys. Last year, the number was 13 for the same month.

Men abused the children outside the home, in places such as schools and parks.

One child was abused by a school bus driver, one by a teacher, one by an older brother, one by his father and grandfather, and one by a theater founder and director. The identities of the seven men who molested 14 children were not reported in the media.

Provinces where men abused children Adana (2), Antalya (1), Batman (1), Burdur (1), Çanakkale (1), İstanbul (3), Kütahya (1), Muğla (1), Sakarya (7), Samsun (1).

Legal proceedings There were 19 perpetrators who abused children. Nine perpetrators were arrested, and eight were taken into custody. One perpetrator was released on probation. The legal proceedings involving one perpetrator were not reported in the media.

Violence / assault

Men injured at least 45 women in June. Last year, the number was 68 for the same month.

At least six women were taken to the hospital with injuries.

At least 26 women were injured by their husbands, ex-boyfriends, or fiancés; three by male friends or coworkers; two by male guardians; two by a male trustee appointed to the CHP provincial chairmanship; and three by male neighbors. The identities of the men who injured nine women were not reported in the press.

Men injured at least 16 women because they “did not want to reconcile or wanted to break up.” Two women were injured because the men were jealous. The reasons given by the men for injuring 27 women were not reported in the press.

Men injured 26 women inside their homes and 19 women outside their homes.

The men injured 37 women by beating them, four women with firearms, and one woman with a sharp object.

Provinces where men inflicted violence on women Adana (1), Ankara (3), Antalya (2), Aydın (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (1), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (15), Eskişehir (2), İstanbul (3), İzmir (3), Kocaeli (3), Konya (1), Manisa (1), Muğla (3), Samsun (3), Zonguldak (2).

Legal proceedings There were at least 44 perpetrators who injured women. Legal proceedings were initiated against 25 perpetrators. Eight perpetrators were taken into custody. Six perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators committed suicide. The legal proceedings involving three perpetrators were not reported in the media.

Forced into sex work

In June, men forced at least 78 women into sex work. Last year, the number was 128 for the same month. Children were also among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work

Aydın (8), Çanakkale (6), Eskişehir (26), Kastamonu (5), Kocaeli (15), Kocaeli (18)

Legal proceedings There were 53 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 34 perpetrators were arrested. 19 perpetrators were taken into custody.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)