Lawyers claim access to files blocked in ESP investigation

Lawyers and human rights defenders held a press conference at the İstanbul Bar Association cultural center to demand the release of 84 people arrested in operations targeting the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP).

On Feb 3, authorities detained many journalists, activists, politicians, and ecologists in raids against the ESP, the Science, Aesthetics, Culture and Art Research Foundation (BEKSAV), Polen Ecology, and various socialist institutions. Authorities accuse the ESP, a political party that holds one seat in the parliament, of being the political wing of the outlawed Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP).

Right to defense

Serhat Çakmak, co-chair of the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD), said the right to a defense has been "severely violated."

Lawyers cannot access the case file and were prevented from meeting effectively with clients during the prosecution process, according to Çakmak.

"The investigation is not legal, but directly constitutes a political intervention," he said, adding that individuals are being prosecuted repeatedly for the same acts.

Yağmur Kavak from the Contemporary Lawyers Association (ÇHD) stated that press releases, protests, women's rights activities, commemorations, and social media posts were cited as evidence of crimes.

Kavak argued that statements from witnesses seeking "effective repentance" were used to turn democratic activities into tools of intimidation.

'Political attack'

Representing Lawyers for Democracy, Leyla Han Tüzel described the operation as a "total political attack." Tüzel noted that no progress has been made in the case for two months and an indictment has yet to be prepared. She called on prosecutors to act according to the law and release the detainees.

Human Rights Association (İHD) executive Eren Keskin highlighted the treatment of women in custody, alleging privacy violations during searches and bathroom use. Keskin shared an account from a detainee named Pınar, stating that officers attempted to enter the toilet with her and watch her change clothes.

"Police even tried to enter the toilet with Pınar. Can you imagine this? How can you explain this with any law?" Keskin said. "She refused to allow it. They tried to be present while she dressed and undressed. When she insisted on leaving in her pajamas, they were forced to turn their backs so she could dress. Which law can justify this?"

Participants at the meeting demanded the removal of confidentiality orders on the case file and the immediate release of all detainees, asserting that the arrests target political participation rather than concrete criminal acts. (EMK/EB/VK)