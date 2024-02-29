Journalist Sedat Yılmaz acquitted

On World Press Freedom Day, Sedat Yılmaz, the editor of the Mezopotamya Agency and a BİA Children's Library author, who was arrested on May 3 and released on December 14, was acquitted in the second hearing held today at Diyarbakır 4th Heavy Penal Court.

Yılmaz attended the hearing with his lawyers Resul Temur, Şule Recepoğlu, and MLSA Co-Director Veysel Ok. Erol Önderoğlu, the representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in Turkey, also observed the hearing.

The prosecutor presenting the final opinion about the case requested Yılmaz to be punished for the charges of 'membership in a terrorist organization' and 'leading a terrorist organization.'

Yılmaz, in his statement against the final opinion, said that the statements of the secret witnesses about him were contradictory. He pointed out that reporting in Suruç was considered a crime and submitted examples of news coverage by journalists present in Suruç during that period. Yılmaz stated that he did not agree with the final opinion and requested his acquittal.

Lawyer Şule Recepoğlu said, "In this case where journalistic activities are considered organizational activities, we are trying to explain what the journalist's activities are. There is no evidence against our client; we request his acquittal."

Veysel Ok stated, "The investigation has progressed unlawfully at every stage from the beginning. The indictment was unlawful. Sedat Yılmaz's detention was unlawful. Being accused of being a member of an organization just because he stayed in the same hotel as someone with a court case is not legal. A journalist cannot be accused or terrorized for going to Suruç, staying in a hotel, and reporting."

The court, announcing its decision, acquitted Yılmaz due to insufficient evidence. It lifted the judicial control measures. Additionally, the court granted the journalist the right to compensation. (HA/VK)