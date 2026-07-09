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DP: Date Published: 09.07.2026 14:59 9 July 2026 14:59
 ~  MO: Modified On: 09.07.2026 15:07 9 July 2026 15:07
Read Read:  2 minute

Journalists Buse Söğütlü and Ceren Erdoğdu released after four days in custody

The two journalists were among more than 200 people detained ahead of the Jul 7-8 NATO summit.

BIA News Desk
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BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Journalists Buse Söğütlü and Ceren Erdoğdu released after four days in custody
Buse Söğütlü outside the İstanbul Courthouse (T24)

Two journalists detained on Jul 5 as part of a broad crackdown ahead of the NATO leaders summit held in Ankara were released late yesterday.

Buse Söğütlü from T24 and Ceren Erdoğdu from Oda TV appeared before a judge after giving statements to the prosecutor's office. The judgeship ordered the journalists' release on judicial control measures in line with the prosecutor's request.

Abbas Vural, a reporter for Niha+ who also contributes to bianet and was detained on the same day, is expected to be referred to the courthouse today.

Alongside journalists, lawyers, academics, and representatives of civil society organizations were also detained in the operations. Those detained were restricted from seeing their lawyers for 24 hours.

Ankara court remands over 100 including academic, journalist ahead of NATO summit
Ankara court remands over 100 including academic, journalist ahead of NATO summit
26 June 2026

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that the investigation is being conducted over allegations involving the "youth organization of the THKP/C Dev-Yol Revolutionary Movement terrorist organization."

Journalism groups had condemned the detention of the journalists.

NATO denies accreditation to Turkey's 'non-pro-government media' for Ankara summit
NATO denies accreditation to Turkey's 'non-pro-government media' for Ankara summit
25 June 2026

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists nato summit
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