TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 18 October 2023 12:28
 ~ Modified On: 18 October 2023 12:29
1 min Read

Eren Keskin: Anti-racists must unite

Eren Keskin, emphasizing that the Israeli state violated the laws of war, made a statement on her social media account: "States commit the gravest crimes against humanity, and these crimes are meticulously 'ignored.' Each knows the crimes of the other."

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/18/eren-keskin-anti-racists-must-unite.jpg

Eren Keskin, Co-Chair of the Human Rights Association (İHD), commented on Israel's hospital massacre in Gaza and drew attention to the danger of racism. 

Keskin stated that the Israeli state violated the laws of war and made the following remarks on her social media account: 

"States commit the gravest crimes against humanity, and these crimes are meticulously 'ignored.' Each knows the crimes of the other, and they remain silent... Written law is merely a 'cover'..." 

"In such a war environment, the security of the Arab people living in Israel and our Jewish people in Turkey is of utmost importance as human rights advocates. Those opposed to racism should unite and raise their voices!"  (EMK/VK)

related news
Hospital bombing in Gaza protested by crowds in many cities
Today 10:33
/haber/hospital-bombing-in-gaza-protested-by-crowds-in-many-cities-286515
related news
Hospital bombing in Gaza protested by crowds in many cities
Today 10:33
/haber/hospital-bombing-in-gaza-protested-by-crowds-in-many-cities-286515
Back to Top