Eren Keskin: Anti-racists must unite

Eren Keskin, Co-Chair of the Human Rights Association (İHD), commented on Israel's hospital massacre in Gaza and drew attention to the danger of racism.

Keskin stated that the Israeli state violated the laws of war and made the following remarks on her social media account:

"States commit the gravest crimes against humanity, and these crimes are meticulously 'ignored.' Each knows the crimes of the other, and they remain silent... Written law is merely a 'cover'..."

"In such a war environment, the security of the Arab people living in Israel and our Jewish people in Turkey is of utmost importance as human rights advocates. Those opposed to racism should unite and raise their voices!" (EMK/VK)