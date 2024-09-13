Four Kurds involved in ‘Mahsa Amini’ protests face deportation to Iran

Four Kurdish people who participated in protests following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iran are facing the threat of deportation from Turkey back to Iran, where they could be executed.

Özgül Saki, an MP from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy and Equality (DEM) Party, has raised the issue with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, questioning the fate of these migrants currently held at the Edirne Removal Center.

The four individuals, Hüseyin Minbai, Şevgar Muhammadi, and journalists Reşad Muhammadi and Fahime Hüseyni, face legal action in Iran for their involvement in the countrywide protests sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini, a Kurdish woman, was killed by Iran’s morality police while in custody.

Saki emphasized that Turkey is a signatory to the 1951 Geneva Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights, and the Turkish Law on Foreigners and International Protection, all of which prohibit the deportation of individuals to countries where they face the risk of torture, ill-treatment, or execution.

She urged the government to clarify the legal status of these migrants, who are under international protection, and stressed that their deportation would violate international law and human rights.

Saki posed several questions to Yerlikaya, including whether a deportation order was issued regarding the migrants and whether the government assessed if they would face risk of torture and execution in case they are returned to Iran. (VK)