TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 13 September 2024 17:32
 ~ Modified On: 13 September 2024 17:37
2 min Read

Four Kurds involved in ‘Mahsa Amini’ protests face deportation to Iran

The four individuals fled to Turkey after facing legal action in Iran for their involvement in the protests sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Four Kurds involved in ‘Mahsa Amini’ protests face deportation to Iran

Four Kurdish people who participated in protests following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iran are facing the threat of deportation from Turkey back to Iran, where they could be executed.

Özgül Saki, an MP from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy and Equality (DEM) Party, has raised the issue with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, questioning the fate of these migrants currently held at the Edirne Removal Center.

The four individuals, Hüseyin Minbai, Şevgar Muhammadi, and journalists Reşad Muhammadi and Fahime Hüseyni, face legal action in Iran for their involvement in the countrywide protests sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini, a Kurdish woman, was killed by Iran’s morality police while in custody.

Saki emphasized that Turkey is a signatory to the 1951 Geneva Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights, and the Turkish Law on Foreigners and International Protection, all of which prohibit the deportation of individuals to countries where they face the risk of torture, ill-treatment, or execution.

She urged the government to clarify the legal status of these migrants, who are under international protection, and stressed that their deportation would violate international law and human rights.

Saki posed several questions to Yerlikaya, including whether a deportation order was issued regarding the migrants and whether the government assessed if they would face risk of torture and execution in case they are returned to Iran. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Refugees Kurds Jina Mahsa Amini
related news
Palestinian student faces deportation from Turkey after protesting trade with Israel
28 August 2024
/haber/palestinian-student-faces-deportation-from-turkey-after-protesting-trade-with-israel-299064
Kurdish journalist Ahmed Azad Çağan risks deportation in Switzerland
13 November 2023
/haber/kurdish-journalist-ahmed-azad-cagan-risks-deportation-in-switzerland-287833
Theater player who fled to Turkey after Mahsa Amini protests facing deportation to Iran
8 September 2023
/haber/theater-player-who-fled-to-turkey-after-mahsa-amini-protests-facing-deportation-to-iran-283744
Detained during Pride Parade, Iranian refugee released from deportation center after a month
31 July 2023
/haber/detained-during-pride-parade-iranian-refugee-released-from-deportation-center-after-a-month-282196
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Palestinian student faces deportation from Turkey after protesting trade with Israel
28 August 2024
/haber/palestinian-student-faces-deportation-from-turkey-after-protesting-trade-with-israel-299064
Kurdish journalist Ahmed Azad Çağan risks deportation in Switzerland
13 November 2023
/haber/kurdish-journalist-ahmed-azad-cagan-risks-deportation-in-switzerland-287833
Theater player who fled to Turkey after Mahsa Amini protests facing deportation to Iran
8 September 2023
/haber/theater-player-who-fled-to-turkey-after-mahsa-amini-protests-facing-deportation-to-iran-283744
Detained during Pride Parade, Iranian refugee released from deportation center after a month
31 July 2023
/haber/detained-during-pride-parade-iranian-refugee-released-from-deportation-center-after-a-month-282196
Back to Top