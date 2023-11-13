Kurdish journalist Ahmed Azad Çağan risks deportation in Switzerland

Switzerland has detained Kurdish journalist Ahmed Azad Çağan with the intention of deporting him to Turkey.

Çağan had sought asylum in Switzerland last year, stating that his life was under threat in Turkey. Switzerland detained Çağan on November 6 and decided to deport him.

Kurds living in Switzerland have formed a freedom initiative advocating for Çağan not to be deported and for him to be released. They staged a protest in front of the Immigration Office in Bern this morning.

Kurds expressing their opposition to the deportation decision called for the assurance of Ahmed Azad Çağan's safety and freedom of expression.

While the initiative's request for a meeting with Immigration Office officials went unanswered, the Amnesty International and Rote Hilfe (Red Aid) have intervened in the matter. (HA/PE)