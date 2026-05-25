Erdoğan reopens İstanbul Bilgi University three days after closing it

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a decree reopening İstanbul Bilgi University, according to today's Official Gazzette.

The latest decree repeals the one published on May 22:

"Pursuant to a letter from the Presidency of the Higher Education Council, a decision has been made to repeal Presidential Decision No. 11384 dated May 21, 2026, regarding the revocation of the operating license of Istanbul Bilgi University, for which a trustee had been appointed to its founding foundation, in accordance with Additional Article 11 of the Higher Education Law No. 2547."

The closure decision sparked protests from students, who have refused to leave the campus for the past three days. Yesterday, police responded to the protest with tear gas and rubber bullets, detaining several students.

Several detained at İstanbul Bilgi University as students protest closure

The founding foundation of the university had been managed by a trustee since September following the seizure of Can Holding by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) as part of a large-scale money laundering investigation.

The university's license was revoked in accordance with Additional Article 11 of the Higher Education Law No. 2547, a provision allowing the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) to close a university if the quality of education at the institution is deemed inadequate and the "recommendations and warnings to remedy the situation" are not implemented.

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Former university rector, media executive among 11 arrested in expanding Can Holding investigation

Established in 1996, İstanbul Bilgi University is one of the country's major higher education institutions and its fourth foundation university.

İstanbul Bilgi University 'Sold' to Holding

(VK)