TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 25.05.2026 00:01 25 May 2026 00:01
 ~  MO: Modified On: 25.05.2026 00:34 25 May 2026 00:34
Read Read:  2 minute

Erdoğan reopens İstanbul Bilgi University three days after closing it

Students have been protesting the decision for the past three days.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Erdoğan reopens İstanbul Bilgi University three days after closing it
Students refused to leave the campus after the closure decree (İrfan Kovankaya)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a decree reopening İstanbul Bilgi University, according to today's Official Gazzette.

The latest decree repeals the one published on May 22:

"Pursuant to a letter from the Presidency of the Higher Education Council, a decision has been made to repeal Presidential Decision No. 11384 dated May 21, 2026, regarding the revocation of the operating license of Istanbul Bilgi University, for which a trustee had been appointed to its founding foundation, in accordance with Additional Article 11 of the Higher Education Law No. 2547."

The closure decision sparked protests from students, who have refused to leave the campus for the past three days. Yesterday, police responded to the protest with tear gas and rubber bullets, detaining several students.

Several detained at İstanbul Bilgi University as students protest closure
Several detained at İstanbul Bilgi University as students protest closure
24 May 2026

The founding foundation of the university had been managed by a trustee since September following the seizure of Can Holding by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) as part of a large-scale money laundering investigation.

The university's license was revoked in accordance with Additional Article 11 of the Higher Education Law No. 2547, a provision allowing the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) to close a university if the quality of education at the institution is deemed inadequate and the "recommendations and warnings to remedy the situation" are not implemented.

Can Holding seized in major financial crimes investigation
Can Holding seized in major financial crimes investigation
11 September 2025
Former university rector, media executive among 11 arrested in expanding Can Holding investigation
Former university rector, media executive among 11 arrested in expanding Can Holding investigation
22 October 2025

Established in 1996, İstanbul Bilgi University is one of the country's major higher education institutions and its fourth foundation university.

İstanbul Bilgi University 'Sold' to Holding
İstanbul Bilgi University 'Sold' to Holding
4 September 2019

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
istanbul bilgi university
related news
İstanbul Bilgi University shut down by presidential decree
22 May 2026
/haber/istanbul-bilgi-university-shut-down-by-presidential-decree-319833
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
İstanbul Bilgi University shut down by presidential decree
22 May 2026
/haber/istanbul-bilgi-university-shut-down-by-presidential-decree-319833
Back to Top