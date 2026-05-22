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DP: Date Published: 22.05.2026 00:57 22 May 2026 00:57
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.05.2026 01:49 22 May 2026 01:49
Read Read:  1 minute

İstanbul Bilgi University shut down by presidential decree

The institution was one of Turkey's first private universities.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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İstanbul Bilgi University shut down by presidential decree

President Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decree in the Official Gazette today shutting down İstanbul Bilgi University, one of Turkey's major foundation universities and the fourth ever established in the country.

The university's license was revoked in accordance with Additional Article 11 of the Higher Education Law No. 2547, the decree stated. This provision allows the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) to close a university if the quality of education at the institution is deemed inadequate and the necessary recommendations and warnings to remedy the situation are not implemented.

The foundation running the university had been managed by a trustee since September as part of the seizure of Can Holding by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

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Can Holding seized in major financial crimes investigation
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İstanbul Bilgi University 'Sold' to Holding
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The university had previously stated that if it were to shut down, its students would continue their education at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University (MSGSÜ), which was designated as the guarantor state university in 2021. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
istanbul bilgi university
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