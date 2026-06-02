Environmental activist Cemre Nayir released after first hearing in 'terror' case

Polen Ecology Association Chair Cemre Nayir, who was arrested following his detention on Feb 3 during an operation against the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP) and affiliated groups, was released today following his first hearing on charges of "being a member of a terrorist organization."

Nayir was brought from the Marmara (Silivri) prison to the hearing at the İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court.

In his defense, Nayir criticized the indictment, saying, "Despite reading it multiple times, I did not understand anything from the indictment. The prosecution has only included money transfers. There is no evidence proving my guilt."

Lawyers claim access to files blocked in ESP investigation

His lawyer, Azad Katar, similarly stated that the contents of the indictment could not be clearly understood and failed to provide evidence for the allegations:

"Neither the dates nor the individuals are clear in the indictment. A sense of mystery has been added to the content of the indictment. At this stage, how can my client prepare a defense without date and person information?

"The report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) mentions 17 money transfers involving 12 individuals, but there is no information on what action they were used for and why. There is no clear situation proving organization membership.

"Wiretapping records are mentioned, but there is no transcript of these records. He is accused based on a phone call he made regarding removing and installing a sign for the association he chairs.

"Likewise, a document is mentioned in the indictment. However, this is my client's notebook. In the indictment, it was presented as if it were digital material.

"I can only say that I find the indictment tragicomic.

"For social media posts, we see that the content is in no way included in the indictment. My client's posts are retweets of the posts of the Socialist Party of the Poor (ESP). The ESP is a legitimate party established according to the Law on Political Parties. It is a party that can participate in elections and for which citizens can vote. Moreover, there is no element of crime within the contents. There is no statement in the posts in question that would legitimize the posts of the organization.

"The elements of the crime of organization membership are clear. According to the Court of Cassation, being within the hierarchical structure, giving representation to the organization, using a code name, and having an organic bond are required. But none of these exist in this case file.

"There is no concrete situation showing that my client is an organization member. At this stage, we request his release."

The court recessed for 10 minutes following Katar's statements. Announcing its decision after the recess, it ruled for the release of Cemre Nayir under judicial control measures, whcih include a ban on traveling abroad and a requirement to check in at a police station once a week.

Nayir is expected to be released from Marmara (Silivri) Prison today.

Background Police carried out operations on the morning of Feb 3 against the Socialist Party of the Poor (ESP), main opposition, the Federation of Socialist Youth Associations (SGDF), the Socialist Women's Councils (SKM), the Kaktüs Young Women's Association, the Limter-İş Union affiliated with DİSK, the Communist Youth Organization (KGÖ), the Communist Women's Organization (KKÖ), the High School Student Union (LÖB), Polen Ecology, the Science Education Aesthetics Culture Art Research Foundation (BEKSAV), the Law Office of the Oppressed (EHB), the Etkin News Agency (ETHA), and various institutions in 22 provinces. The prosecution claimed that these institutions and organizations are structures of the MLKP. More than 100 people were detained in house raids. A total of 84 people remain arrested on allegations of "organization membership" and "organization propaganda." Cemre Nayir was among those detained and arrested. An indictment was prepared against him, directing charges of "organization membership." However, the indictment accused Nayir based on groundless allegations such as organizing events, sharing photos and videos, and renewing the sign of Polen Ecology.

(HA/EK/VK)