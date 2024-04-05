TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 5 April 2024 16:54
 ~ Modified On: 5 April 2024 16:55
2 min Read

Elections to be repeated in Urfa district won by DEM

The provincial election council has ruled for a rerun in Halfeti following an appeal from the ruling AKP.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Elections to be repeated in Urfa district won by DEM

In the district of Halfeti, Şanlıurfa, a controversial decision by the Provincial Election Board has led to the annulment of the recent municipal elections, 

The Urfa Provincial Election Council has annulled the election in the Halfeti district. prompting a scheduled repeat of the polls on June 2. This decision follows an appeal by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), citing irregularities in the use of unauthorized votes and the counting of invalid votes as the basis for their April 2 petition.

The District Election Board initially rejected the AKP's appeal on procedural grounds. However, the AKP escalated the matter to the Provincial Election Board, which accepted the appeal and subsequently nullified the elections for the district mayor, municipal council membership, and the neighborhood heads.

In response to the annulment, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, which had won the Halfeti district, issued a statement condemning the decision. The DEM Party criticized the election board, accusing it of being a tool for the AKP and attempting to overturn the will of the people. The party called for respect for the democratic decision of the people.

In the March 31 polls, the AKP lost the Urfa city, which has been a stronghold of it, to the Islamist New Welfare Party. (RT/VK)

2024 local elections
Back to Top