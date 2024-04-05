Elections to be repeated in Urfa district won by DEM

In the district of Halfeti, Şanlıurfa, a controversial decision by the Provincial Election Board has led to the annulment of the recent municipal elections,

The Urfa Provincial Election Council has annulled the election in the Halfeti district. prompting a scheduled repeat of the polls on June 2. This decision follows an appeal by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), citing irregularities in the use of unauthorized votes and the counting of invalid votes as the basis for their April 2 petition.

The District Election Board initially rejected the AKP's appeal on procedural grounds. However, the AKP escalated the matter to the Provincial Election Board, which accepted the appeal and subsequently nullified the elections for the district mayor, municipal council membership, and the neighborhood heads.

In response to the annulment, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, which had won the Halfeti district, issued a statement condemning the decision. The DEM Party criticized the election board, accusing it of being a tool for the AKP and attempting to overturn the will of the people. The party called for respect for the democratic decision of the people.

In the March 31 polls, the AKP lost the Urfa city, which has been a stronghold of it, to the Islamist New Welfare Party. (RT/VK)