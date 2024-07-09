Pride Month marked by event bans in Turkey

In the wake of Pride Month, the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (TİHV/HRFT) has released a report detailing rights violations against LGBTI+s in June.

The report highlights the detention of 23 individuals and the enforcement of event bans, raising concerns about the increasing limitations on LGBTI+ activities in Turkey.

İstanbul Trans Pride March marked with decentralized protests amid heavy police presence

According to the TİHV Documentation Center, authorities in Antalya imposed a 15-day ban on all demonstrations and events. In İstanbul, local governors prohibited two events, one in Şişli and another in Kadıköy. The İstanbul Governor's Office announced on June 30, that areas including Taksim Square, İstiklal Avenue, and surrounding streets up to Tunnel Square, as well as Karaköy Square and its vicinity, would be closed to vehicle traffic, with pedestrian traffic being controlled.

The police intervention in response to meetings and demonstrations led to the arrest of 10 individuals in Eskişehir and 13 in İstanbul during two separate events. All detainees were released on the same day, with five under judicial control conditions.

LGBTI+ activists in Turkey have been adapting to the restrictions by organizing impromptu gatherings in undisclosed locations and displaying rainbow flags at various landmark points. Last Sunday, heavy police measures were taken to prevent Pride marches in areas such as Taksim, Şişli, and Kadıköy. Activists gathered in Bağdat Avenue, an unusual but vibrant location known for its dining and shopping, to celebrate Pride.

As the government has increased the pressure on the LGBTI+ community in recent years, Turkey ranks second to last on the ILGA Rainbow Index, just above Azerbaijan.

İstanbul's LGBTI+ activists hold Pride March in unexpected location to circumvent bans

(EMK/VK)