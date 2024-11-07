TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 7 November 2024 16:56
 ~ Modified On: 8 November 2024 09:58
4 min Read

MUBI Fest İstanbul canceled after last-minute ban on opening film ‘Queer’

The authorities justified the ban on the grounds that the film could “jeopardize public peace.” In response to the ban, MUBI canceled the entire festival.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

The screening of “Queer,” the opening film of MUBI Fest İstanbul 2024, was banned just hours before its scheduled showing today, leading to the cancellation of the festival, according to an announcement by MUBI.

The İstanbul Kadıköy District Governor’s Office notified the festival organizers that the ban was issued “on the grounds of containing provocative content that could jeopardize public peace,” which wasn’t found compelling by MUBI: “We believe that this ban is an intervention that restricts art and freedom of expression. Festivals are breathing spaces where art and cultural diversity are celebrated, bringing people together. This ban does not just ban one film, but the entire festival, and takes away from its meaning and purpose.

"Therefore, as MUBI, we want to take the right stance that our audience expects from us and we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the entire MUBI FEST Istanbul.

“We would like to thank all the artists, viewers and supporters who were planning to participate in the festival and who we believe are as saddened by this situation as we are, for their understanding and solidarity. We will continue to maintain our stance on this issue for the protection of freedom of expression and artistic expression.”

Expressing regret over the decision, information on refunds of festival tickets will be shared later.

LGBTI+ themed films have faced increasing censorship in Turkey in recent years. In addition to bans on screenings organized by LGBTI+ groups, Turkey’s media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), has required various on-demand platforms, including Netflix and MUBI, to remove content deemed “immoral.”

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
‘Gender and Identity in Cinema’ Film Week Banned in Yıldız Technical University
25 September 2019
Bar Association’s LGBTI Film Screening Banned, Lawyers Watch Movie on Phone
30 May 2018
Ankara Governorship Cancels LGBTI Film Days
16 November 2017
