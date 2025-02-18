Dozens detained in raids targeting pro-Kurdish, leftist groups

At least 52 people were detained in police raids across 10 provinces in this morning as part of an operation targeting members of pro-Kurdish and leftist groups. More detentions are exptected as the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that detention orders were issued for 60 individuals in connection with the investigation on terrorism-related offenses.

The investigation primarily targets the Peoples’ Democratic Congress (HDK), an umbrella organization of pro-Kurdish and leftist parties, which prosecutors allege is linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Those detained include members of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, the Socialist Refoundation Party (SYKP), the Labor Party (EMEP), as well as journalists and activists.

HDK members Aynur Cengiz and Esengül Demir; EMEP officials Sema Barbaros, Mustafa Mayda, and Mehmet Turp; DEM Party Iğdır provincial co-chair Alya Akkuş; and ESP member Semiha Şahin are among the detained. Several journalists were also detained, including Yıldız Tar, Ercüment Akdeniz, and Elif Akgül, along with artist Pınar Aydınlar.

SYKP members Halit Elçi, Mehmet Saltoğlu, and Ahmet Saymadi were also detained, as was DSİP General President Şenol Karakaş, who was detained in İzmir and transferred to Istanbul.

Reactions

Several political parties and organizations condemned the arrests, calling for the immediate release of those detained.

The EMEP described the operation as "unlawful" and called for an end to what it referred to as repression against political activists. "Our provincial chair, Sema Barbaros, and party members were detained this morning. We do not accept this unlawful operation! Our friends must be released immediately," the party said in a statement on social media.

The Green Left Party also denounced the arrests, stating that their Central Executive Committee member Naci Sönmez was among those detained. "This is yet another attack on civil democratic politics," the party said. "The government wants to eliminate democratic political reflexes and suppress civil democratic politics through illegal methods. We strongly condemn this anti-democratic mindset and demand the immediate release of our friends."

The SYKP also issued a statement condemning the operation, saying, "Our comrades Mehmet Saltoğlu, Halit Elçi, and Ahmet Saymadi were detained after their homes were raided this morning. We will not bow to these attacks on socialists, patriots, and revolutionaries. Our comrades must be released immediately."

The Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP) similarly condemned the crackdown, stating that the arrests were part of a broader government strategy to suppress political dissent. "The AKP-MHP government cannot break our resistance with these arrests," the party said. "This attack on our freedom of speech, action, and organization will not stop our struggle."

Journalists detained

The arrests also targeted several journalists. The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) reported that journalist Yıldız Tar was detained in Ankara and was expected to be transferred to Istanbul. Tar has written extensively on LGBTI+ issues and human rights.

Elif Akgül, bianet's former freedom of expression editor, was also detained.

Singer and activist Pınar Aydınlar was also among those detained. Munzur Environmental Association, of which Aydınlar is a member, stated, "Our friend and fellow artist Pınar Aydınlar was detained at 5:30 a.m. following a raid on her home."

Ongoing crackdown

The latest arrests are part of a broader government crackdown on opposition political groups. Authorities have frequently accused such groups of links to the PKK. However, critics argue that these arrests are aimed at suppressing opposition voices ahead of potential political developments in the country.

There have been a series of similar crackdowns in recent months, including detentions of municipal officials from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and DEM Party as part of terrorism-related investigations. (EMK/VK)