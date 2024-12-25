Christmas service at Church of Saint Peter in Hatay

In the central Antakya district of Hatay, Christmas service was held at the Church of Saint Peter in place of the Antakya Orthodox Church which was destroyed during the Maraş-centered earthquakes that happened on 6 February 2023.

The service was administered by Greek Orthodox Deputy Patriarch Father Pavlus Orduluoğlu, Antakya Orthodox Church dignitaries Jan Dellüller and Dimitri Doğum and Antakya Orthodox Church Foundaiton President Fadi Hurigil.

According to the report of the Anadolu Agency, Hurigil, speaking during the service, expressed his wishes for Christmas to bring peace and happiness to the whole world.

Following the singing of hymns and prayers, a Christmas cake was shared.

Christmas is an important religious festival in the Christian world where the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated. It is widely observed on December 25, while some Orthodox churches (Armenian and Russian, for instance), following the Julian calendar, observe it on January 6 and 7, respectively. According to the Christian faith, Christmas is the birth of Jesus Christ, son of God, an event that spells the great redemption for humanity.

Importance of the church

The Church of Saint Peter has great historical and religious importance. One of the first cave-churches, it holds an important place in the history of Christianity.

It is accepted that Saint Peter preached at the church that sheds light on the early period of the Christian church, and he formed an early Christian community here. This is why the church is deemed an important pilgrimage site in Christianity.

In addition to its significance for the Christian community, the church is also an important symbol of the past multicultural composition of Antakya. Every year, many Christians from all corners of the world visit this holy site. (TY/NHRD)