TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 26 November 2024 10:31
 ~ Modified On: 26 November 2024 13:27
1 min Read

bianet reporter among detained journalists as police raid homes across three cities

Five journalists and a film director have been taken into custody during morning raids on their residences. Two journalists, including bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz, were not present at the addresses at the time of the raids. Yılmaz was later taken into custody after visiting a police department to provide a statement.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
bianet reporter among detained journalists as police raid homes across three cities
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Police conducted simultaneous raids in İstanbul and the Kurdish-populated provinces of Batman and Diyarbakır this morning, detaining five journalists and a film director. The raids were part of an investigation based in Eskişehir.

Police raided bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz's former residence in İstanbul. She was later summoned to the police department to provide a statement and was taken into custody there. Yılmaz is being transferred to Eskişehir.

Among those detained were journalists Erdoğan Alayumat and Bilge Aksu in İstanbul, Roza Metina, head of the Mesopotamian Women Journalists’ Association (MKG), and Ahmet Sümbül in Diyarbakır, as well as journalist Mehmet Uçar in Batman. Director Ardin Diren was also taken into custody in Diyarbakır.

Additionally, journalist Gülcan Dereli’s home was raided while she wasn’t at home and her status remains unclear. Searches at the homes of the detainees were still underway at the time of reporting.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
1 March 2024

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists detained kurdish journalists
related news
Two journalists detained in Diyarbakır raids
6 May 2024
/haber/two-journalists-detained-in-diyarbakir-raids-294980
Three Kurdish journalists referred to court after raids
26 April 2024
/haber/three-kurdish-journalists-referred-to-court-after-raids-294705
Nine Kurdish journalists detained in house raids
23 April 2024
/haber/nine-kurdish-journalists-detained-in-house-raids-294555
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Two journalists detained in Diyarbakır raids
6 May 2024
/haber/two-journalists-detained-in-diyarbakir-raids-294980
Three Kurdish journalists referred to court after raids
26 April 2024
/haber/three-kurdish-journalists-referred-to-court-after-raids-294705
Nine Kurdish journalists detained in house raids
23 April 2024
/haber/nine-kurdish-journalists-detained-in-house-raids-294555
Back to Top