bianet reporter among detained journalists as police raid homes across three cities

Police conducted simultaneous raids in İstanbul and the Kurdish-populated provinces of Batman and Diyarbakır this morning, detaining five journalists and a film director. The raids were part of an investigation based in Eskişehir.

Police raided bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz's former residence in İstanbul. She was later summoned to the police department to provide a statement and was taken into custody there. Yılmaz is being transferred to Eskişehir.

Among those detained were journalists Erdoğan Alayumat and Bilge Aksu in İstanbul, Roza Metina, head of the Mesopotamian Women Journalists’ Association (MKG), and Ahmet Sümbül in Diyarbakır, as well as journalist Mehmet Uçar in Batman. Director Ardin Diren was also taken into custody in Diyarbakır.

Additionally, journalist Gülcan Dereli’s home was raided while she wasn’t at home and her status remains unclear. Searches at the homes of the detainees were still underway at the time of reporting.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

(VK)