Two journalists detained in Diyarbakır raids

Journalists Derya Us and Nurcan Yalçın were detained during morning raids in Diyarbakır, the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG) has announced.

The journalists’ apprehension was part of a wider crackdown as several addresses were raided as part of an investigation launched by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to Mezopotamya Agency (MA).

While the details of the investigation remain unclear, Us and Yalçın’s detention adds to the mounting pressures on Kurdish journalists, who have been increasingly targeted in “terror” investigations over the past year. (AS/VK)