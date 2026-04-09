At least 148 workers killed on the job in March

At least 148 workers died in work-related incidents in March, according to a monthly report from the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG).

With 155 deaths in January and 129 in February, the total number of work related deaths in the first three months of 2026 reached at least 432. During the same period last year, 447 workers lost their lives.

Women, migrant and child workers

Among those who died this month, 16 were women, 15 were migrants, and eight were child or young workers.

Women worked in sectors including agriculture, mining, trade, office work, education, metal, transportation, and warehousing.

The 15 migrant workers were from Syria, Afghanistan, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Egypt. They were employed in agriculture, construction, transportation, textiles, and metal sectors.

Six of the children were aged 0-14, while two were in the 15-17 age group.

Only three of the deceased workers (2.02 percent) held union memberships. The remaining 145 workers (97.98 percent) were working without union representation.

Construction and transportation see highest fatalities

Sectoral data for March showed the highest number of deaths in industry with 56 cases. This was followed by the service sector with 43 deaths, construction with 28, and agriculture with 21.

The construction sector recorded the highest number of deaths in Mar with 26 fatalities. The transportation sector followed with 23 deaths, while the agriculture and forestry sector ranked third with 21 deaths.

Traffic and shuttle accidents were the leading cause of death, occurring primarily in the transportation and agriculture sectors. Heart attacks and brain hemorrhages, which affect all sectors, were the second most common cause. Falls from heights ranked third, with 72 percent of these incidents occurring at construction sites. Crushing and collapses in mining, textiles, construction, agriculture, and metal sectors were the fourth leading cause.

'Slaughterhouse system'

The İSİG report highlighted the imprisonment of Mehmet Türkmen, the general president of the United Textile, Knitting, and Leather Workers Union (BİRTEK-SEN). Türkmen has been held since Mar 16 for participating in a protest by Sırma Halı workers who were seeking unpaid wages.

Mehmet Türkmen: A union leader behind bars after years of struggle

The report added that in Antep, which is presented as a "role model for Anatolia," there are efforts to suppress the labor movement to maintain production and export speeds.

"Boasted export figures and profit margins are made possible through a repressive labor regime that imposes extreme and intensive work, hinders the struggle for rights, and establishes a collaborative unionism approach. Unions that object to this and defend a legitimate line of action are being silenced," İSİG stated.

Workplace deaths plague Turkey's textile hub as prominent union leader jailed

(HA/VK)