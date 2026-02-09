At least 146 workers killed on the job in January

At least 146 workers died in work-related incidents in January, according to the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG).

The construction industry saw the highest number of fatalities with 29 deaths, followed by the transportation sector with 23 deaths and the metal industry with 16. Sectoral data showed that 67 deaths occurred in industry, 36 in services, 31 in construction, and 12 in agriculture.

Crushing and collapses, common in agriculture, construction, and metal sectors, were the leading causes of death. Falls from heights ranked second, with 61 percent of such incidents occurring at construction sites. Traffic and shuttle accidents, particularly in the transportation sector, were the third most common cause of fatalities.

Deaths were concentrated in provinces with high industrial, agricultural, and construction activity, including İstanbul, Kocaeli, Denizli, Antalya, Aydın, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Antep, İzmir, Ankara, Erzurum, and Sakarya.

Child workers

The report documented the deaths of at least four child workers. Two were employed in construction, one was a motorcycle courier, and one worked in farming. Additionally, six women workers lost their lives in the food, education, healthcare, and general business sectors. Two of the women were confirmed to have worked in the industrial sector.

Migrant workers also faced fatal risks, with at least four deaths recorded in Jan. The victims included citizens of Algeria, Iraq, Egypt, and Syria. Two worked in construction, one in the maritime sector, and one in the hospitality industry.

The report highlighted a significant lack of unionization among the deceased. Only two of the workers killed were union members, while 144 were non-unionized. The unionized workers were employed in the healthcare and municipal sectors. İSİG noted that the actual number of unionized fatalities might be higher than identified.

Warehouse worker protests

In addition to labor deaths, January was marked by widespread protests by warehouse workers. Following a 28 percent wage increase offer on Jan 23, Migros warehouse workers began demonstrations led by the Warehouse, Port, Shipyard, and Marine Transport Workers’ Union (DGD-Sen). The protests expanded to warehouses for BİM, ŞOK, A-101, and the Agricultural Credit Cooperatives.

The workers’ demands include a net 50 percent wage increase, full payment of bank promotions, and employer coverage of tax deductions. They are also calling for the reinstatement of dismissed workers and permanent staff status for subcontracted employees. (NÖ/VK)