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DP: Date Published: 15.06.2026 17:06 15 June 2026 17:06
 ~  MO: Modified On: 15.06.2026 17:18 15 June 2026 17:18
Read Read:  3 minute

Appeals court upholds 'good conduct' reduction in Pınar Bulunmaz femicide case

The court rejected both parties' appeals in the 2024 femicide case.

Evrim Kepenek
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Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek
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Appeals court upholds 'good conduct' reduction in Pınar Bulunmaz femicide case
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The Gaziantep Regional Administrative Court reviewed the verdict in the murder case of Pınar Bulunmaz and rejected the appeals filed by both the defendant and the complainant.

The incident occurred in the Siverek district of Urfa on Feb 22, 2024. Pınar Bulunmaz was shot and seriously injured following an argument while she was inside a vehicle with her husband, Rıdvan Bulunmaz. Although medical teams were called to the scene after the incident, Pınar Bulunmaz lost her life shortly after.

Following the investigation, a case was filed against the defendant, Rıdvan B., on charges of intentional murder at the Siverek Heavy Penal Court.

While the defendant was tried without detention for a some time during the trial, the court later issued an arrest warrant on the grounds that there was a risk of flight. He was subsequently arrested.

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In the final hearing held on Mar 6, 2026, the court board sentenced Rıdvan B. to life imprisonment for the crime of intentional murder against a spouse. However, the court applied a good conduct reduction, taking into account the defendant's lack of a prior criminal record, his attitude during the hearings, and assessments regarding his future. This decision caused controversy both among the victim's family and the public.

Following the announcement of the verdict, both the lawyers for the family of Pınar Bulunmaz and the defense appealed the ruling to the Gaziantep Regional Administrative Court. The parties requested the reversal of the decision for different reasons regarding both the severity of the sentence and the applied good conduct reduction.

The Gaziantep Regional Administrative Court, which reviewed the case file, ruled that there was no unlawfulness in the decision rendered by the local court. The court evaluated and rejected the objections of both the defendant and the complainant sides separately. Thus, the life imprisonment sentence given by the Siverek Heavy Penal Court, along with the applied good conduct reduction, was upheld.

The appeals court also ruled for the continuation of the defendant's detention. With this decision, while the detention status of Rıdvan B. continues, the judgment given in the file was also finalized by a higher judicial authority.

'Reductions lead to impunity'

Pınar Bulunmaz's lawyer, Okan Altekin, evaluated the decision for bianet:

"Rejecting the objections of the defendant is positive, of course. I hope the Court of Cassation upholds this as well. We have objections.

"We can say that the applications of reducation for 'good conduct' and 'provocation' make the fight against impunity difficult. Applying a good conduct reduction to the defendant without showing any justification is unlawful. 

"This person misled the court from the very beginning, made contradictory statements, and said 'I did not beat my wife,' but many reports showed that he battered Pınar. Therefore, when we evaluate all of these, the application of a good conduct reduction is unlawful.

"This defendant should be given an aggravated life imprisonment sentence. Although the decision is incomplete in this aspect, it is positive that he received a sentence for a crime against a spouse."

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
femicide
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
Editor of Bianet’s women and LGBTI+ news section (Oct 2018–Feb 2025). Previously worked as a Bianet intern between 2000 and 2001. Reported for Cumhuriyet, BirGün,...

Editor of Bianet’s women and LGBTI+ news section (Oct 2018–Feb 2025). Previously worked as a Bianet intern between 2000 and 2001. Reported for Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News, and İMC TV. Also worked for local newspapers in Rize. Her articles and news reports have been published in Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo, and various industry magazines. She is one of the founding writers of GOR, a magazine focused on Hemşin culture.

She contributed to several books, including Portraits of Women from the Black Sea: From Green to Blue, The Basket on Her Back, and Media and Lies. Winner of the Musa Anter Journalism Award (2011) and the Turkish Psychiatric Association’s Best News Award (2024).

A founding member of the Turkish Journalists’ Union’s Women and LGBTI+ Commission, she currently serves as a board member of the union’s İstanbul Branch (2023–2027).

She holds degrees in European Union studies from İstanbul University and international relations from Bilgi University. She organizes workshops on gender-sensitive journalism and reporting on gender-based violence. Since Feb 2025, she has been working as a women's news editor.

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