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DP: Date Published: 29.06.2026 11:24 29 June 2026 11:24
 ~  MO: Modified On: 29.06.2026 11:31 29 June 2026 11:31
Read Read:  2 minute

Number of arrests rises to 178 in Ankara ahead of NATO summit

Those remanded in custody include academics, journalists, and environmental activists and students.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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Number of arrests rises to 178 in Ankara ahead of NATO summit

An Ankara court has formally arrested 178 people following mass police operations conducted ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey.

A total of 225 people were initially detained on Jun 23 during simultaneous raids across the capital as part of a "terrorism" investigation led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Following courthouse proceedings on Jun 26, courts ordered the formal arrest of 178 individuals, while 34 were placed under house arrest and six were released.

Those remanded in custody include academics, journalists, and environmental activists and students.

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The prosecutor's office stated that the operations targeted suspected members of ISIS and various Marxist armed organizations. In its formal arrest request, the office argued that the suspects could "carry out terrorist acts in an effort to portray the Republic of Turkey as a country associated with terrorism."

The court ruled for formal arrest on the grounds that concrete evidence showed a strong suspicion of crime. It also cited flight risks, incomplete evidence in the file, and the insufficiency of alternative judicial control measures.

During interrogations, suspects were questioned about their membership in unions, associations, or political parties. Prosecutors also asked about their participation in demonstrations, their alleged use of code names, and whether they had received weapons training.

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NATO summit

The security operations come ahead of the NATO summit scheduled for Jul 7–8 at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where leaders from 32 countries are expected to attend.

Authorities announced that around 40,000 security personnel will be on duty during the summit, and many streets will face strict traffic restrictions. Access to the summit venue and the areas where foreign leaders will stay is completely prohibited.

In preparation for the event, roads along the convoy routes have been lined with billboards featuring NATO and Turkish defense industry themes. The facades of houses along these routes have also been painted. These measures have drawn public criticism for restricting citizens' access to roads and putting up a superficial display for foreign leaders.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
nato summit
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