Over 200 detained in Ankara raids ahead of NATO summit

Police detained more than 200 people in early morning raids in Ankara ahead of the 36th NATO summit scheduled for Jul 7-8.

The detainees were suspected members of ISIS and Marxist armed groups, such as DHKP/C, TKP/ML, THKP/C, and MLKP, according to a statement from the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Additionally, lawyers' groups, labor unions and environmental groups were targeted.

Yıldız Tar, editor-in-chief of the LGBTI+ website Kaos GL, was among those taken into custody.

A 24-hour restriction on lawyer consultations was imposed on those detained, ANKA news agency reported.

Reactions from journalism groups

Journalism organizations condemned the detention of Tar, noting that the operation occurred just one day before a scheduled court hearing in an existing case against the journalist.

The Press Workers' Union (DİSK Basın-İş) said, "We will not allow the political power to silence the social opposition, intimidate journalists and rights defenders with detentions. Our colleague Yıldız Tar, and everyone else detained, must be released immediately."

Erol Önderoğlu, the Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), called the detention unacceptable. "The fact that it is an international summit does not justify the detention of our colleague for security reasons. They must be released," he said.

The Contemporary Journalists' Association (ÇGD) and the Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS) Ankara Branch also condemned the detention. (NÖ/HA/VK)