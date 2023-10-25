Ancient goddess statue unearthed in İzmir

A goddess statue believed to be around 5,000 years old has been discovered at the Yeşilova Mound in İzmir, western Turkey. The figurine, crafted from baked clay materials, measures approximately 10 centimeters in height and is similar to others found on the island of Lesbos.

The discovery was made during the excavations at the mound under the leadership of Associate Professor Dr. Zafer Derin from the Department of Archaeology at Ege University.

Derin describes the goddess as depicted in a naked form with hair neatly gathered at the back.

"Similar pieces can be found in the Thermi region on Lesbos in the Aegean Islands. However, the piece we discovered dates back 500 years earlier than those on Lesbos. This discovery suggests a cultural exchange that extended towards the Northern Aegean islands and even into the Balkans,” he explained. (TY/VK)