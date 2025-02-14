Turkey’s largest journalists' union fails to reach deal with nine outlets in collective bargaining talks

Negotiations between the Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS) and nine media organizations over a collective bargaining agreement have ended in a deadlock, with no agreement reached within the legally mandated timeframe.

Following the impasse, TGS issued a statement defending its demands. "Our request is entirely legitimate: journalists should earn enough to lead a dignified life," the union said.

TGS criticized media employers for proposing wage increases below Turkey’s official inflation rate, despite the deepening economic crisis. The union also warned that the minimum wage was increasingly becoming the standard salary in the media sector.

Calling for public support, TGS urged media companies in Edirne, İzmir, and İstanbul—including both local and national outlets—to act responsibly. "The wage increases offered to employees are disconnected from the country’s economic realities. Press freedom is essential for journalism, but so is economic security," the statement read.

The union argued that financial instability directly impacts journalism. "You cannot expect a journalist who is constantly worrying about rent, bills, or affording food to work productively and creatively," it stated.

TGS also reiterated its slogan, ‘You can’t produce full news with an empty wallet,’ emphasizing that poor wages lead to a decline in journalistic quality. "Every penny withheld from journalists is also a cut from the quality of news itself. We reject the conditions being imposed on the media sector, starting with the workplaces where we are organized," the union said.

TGS also appealed to the public to defend journalists' rights, saying, "Support your news, your right to information, and your journalists. Know that the obstacles to press freedom in this country are not limited to government pressure, a judiciary used as a tool for punishment, or police violence. Journalists are also fighting against poverty," the statement said.

"We once again urge our colleagues and the public to stand together in the fight for fair wages, humane working conditions, and editorial independence." (HA/VK)