TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 14 February 2025 18:14
 ~ Modified On: 14 February 2025 18:19
2 min Read

Turkey’s largest journalists' union fails to reach deal with nine outlets in collective bargaining talks

The Journalists’ Union of Turkey criticized media employers for proposing wage increases below the inflation rate.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey’s largest journalists' union fails to reach deal with nine outlets in collective bargaining talks
"We can't make ends meet, for your information," reads the banner from a previous demonstration by TGS.

Negotiations between the Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS) and nine media organizations over a collective bargaining agreement have ended in a deadlock, with no agreement reached within the legally mandated timeframe.

Following the impasse, TGS issued a statement defending its demands. "Our request is entirely legitimate: journalists should earn enough to lead a dignified life," the union said.

TGS criticized media employers for proposing wage increases below Turkey’s official inflation rate, despite the deepening economic crisis. The union also warned that the minimum wage was increasingly becoming the standard salary in the media sector.

Calling for public support, TGS urged media companies in Edirne, İzmir, and İstanbul—including both local and national outlets—to act responsibly. "The wage increases offered to employees are disconnected from the country’s economic realities. Press freedom is essential for journalism, but so is economic security," the statement read.

‘Both reporting on and experiencing poverty’: Journalists protest for rights amid economic crisis
‘Both reporting on and experiencing poverty’: Journalists protest for rights amid economic crisis
22 July 2024

‘A journalist struggling to pay rent cannot produce quality news’

The union argued that financial instability directly impacts journalism. "You cannot expect a journalist who is constantly worrying about rent, bills, or affording food to work productively and creatively," it stated.

TGS also reiterated its slogan, ‘You can’t produce full news with an empty wallet,’ emphasizing that poor wages lead to a decline in journalistic quality. "Every penny withheld from journalists is also a cut from the quality of news itself. We reject the conditions being imposed on the media sector, starting with the workplaces where we are organized," the union said.

TGS also appealed to the public to defend journalists' rights, saying, "Support your news, your right to information, and your journalists. Know that the obstacles to press freedom in this country are not limited to government pressure, a judiciary used as a tool for punishment, or police violence. Journalists are also fighting against poverty," the statement said.

"We once again urge our colleagues and the public to stand together in the fight for fair wages, humane working conditions, and editorial independence." (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists union of turkey TGS
related news
Assurance of our right to know: Freedom of expression and journalists
4 February 2025
/yazi/assurance-of-our-right-to-know-freedom-of-expression-and-journalists-304266
BİA MEDIA MONITORING REPORT 2024
The government made journalists' lives a living hell in 2024
24 January 2025
/haber/the-government-made-journalists-lives-a-living-hell-in-2024-303924
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Assurance of our right to know: Freedom of expression and journalists
4 February 2025
/yazi/assurance-of-our-right-to-know-freedom-of-expression-and-journalists-304266
BİA MEDIA MONITORING REPORT 2024
The government made journalists' lives a living hell in 2024
24 January 2025
/haber/the-government-made-journalists-lives-a-living-hell-in-2024-303924
Back to Top