Hatay after earthquakes: Changing priorities and problems

In Hatay, the province that suffered the most devastation and lost over 24,000 lives in the February 6 and 20 earthquakes, ongoing problems continue to shift priorities.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, urgent needs such as tents, food, and drinking water took precedence. As time passed, housing became the primary concern. Tents were replaced by container shelters, and 228,000 people still live in them. However, fundamental issues like healthcare, education, and access to clean water persist. To address the housing crisis, the government has implemented TOKİ housing projects, designated reserve areas, and on-site reconstruction models.

Housing projects and reserve area challenges

Infrastructure and clean water shortages are prominent issues in areas where TOKİ housing projects are being built. Additionally, because these projects are far from city centers, many earthquake survivors are reluctant to move into TOKİ residences unless absolutely necessary.

Those opting for the on-site reconstruction model face a different set of challenges. Due to the high cost of construction in Hatay, the financial support provided by the government—750,000 liras in grants, 750,000 liras in loans, and 40,000 liras for architectural project expenses, totaling 1,540,000 TL—is insufficient to rebuild homes. As a result, homeowners must take on an additional 790,000 liras in debt, along with extra costs ranging from 300,000 liras to 1.5 million liras.

Taking advantage of this situation, some contractors are drafting legal agreements that reflect lower costs on paper, potentially misleading homeowners. Many fail to thoroughly review contract details, which is expected to lead to increasing disputes and lawsuits in the future. If the government or relevant institutions do not intervene, contractor fraud—seen in previous construction projects—may become widespread in the earthquake zone, further exacerbating the hardships of survivors.

Defne Armutlu Neighborhood construction site, Feb 5, 2025. (bianet)

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change’s Urban Transformation Directorate has announced that those who fail to obtain construction permits by June 30 will no longer be eligible for grants and loans. This puts pressure on earthquake survivors to quickly sign contracts with contractors, increasing the likelihood of problematic agreements.

Meanwhile, Hatay Metropolitan Municipality’s approved 1/1000 zoning plans are still in the public objection phase, which, if contested, could extend the process into April. Since obtaining construction permits takes two to three months, the June 30 deadline appears unrealistic. Forcing earthquake survivors into such a tight timeline risks depriving them of their housing rights or pushing them into legally questionable, high-cost agreements with contractors.

Education challenges

In districts like Antakya, Defne, Samandağ, and Kırıkhan, some school buildings are still being used by other public institutions. As a result, students are forced to study under worse conditions than before the earthquake. They are expected to be at a disadvantage in upcoming exams, likely performing worse than their peers.

According to Eğitim-Sen’s report, "The State of Students and Education Workers in the Earthquake Zone on the Second Anniversary of the February 6 Earthquakes," school enrollment rates in Hatay have dropped significantly, with the number of students decreasing by 65,248. Ministry of National Education (MEB) data also shows that 6,343 teachers in the region are still living in container shelters.

Frequent power and water outages negatively affect the learning environment. Due to the shift-based education system, students must leave for school in the early hours of the morning while it is still dark and return home late in the evening. Moreover, the cancellation of free school meals for preschoolers—even in the earthquake zone—has worsened the problem of malnutrition among children.

The report underscores the urgent need for the Ministry of National Education to implement policies that reduce educational inequality and swiftly address infrastructure issues.

Cemalettin Tınaztepe Middle School amid rubble in Antakya, Feb 3, 2025. (bianet)

Health issues

Health problems in the earthquake zone remain unresolved. Unregulated demolitions and reconstruction efforts have worsened air pollution, increasing the risk of respiratory diseases. Reports indicate a rise in infant and child mortality, while mental health issues in the region have reached a critical level.

According to the "February 2023 Earthquakes: 2nd Year Report" by the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) and the Health and Social Service Workers’ Union (SES), the uncertainty surrounding the future and life in container settlements have severely impacted the community’s mental well-being. The report highlights widespread psychological distress due to uncertainty, hopelessness, and insecurity about the future. It also points out that critical Community Mental Health Centers—essential for monitoring chronic psychiatric illnesses—are still absent in Hatay’s central districts, Defne and Antakya.

A commemoration event in İskenderun, 2025. (AA)

Small businesses and economic hardships

Small business owners in the earthquake-affected areas are facing severe challenges. The temporary prefabricated markets set up for shopkeepers are expected to be relocated to reserve areas or other locations in the future, forcing business owners to keep changing addresses. This instability risks driving away their customer base and further reducing their income. Many shopkeepers have already left for other cities, while those who remain are becoming increasingly financially vulnerable.

A major uncertainty for local businesses is whether the Ministry of Treasury and Finance will extend the "force majeure" status, initially declared in December 2022 for businesses with an annual revenue of up to 2.5 million TL. Large corporations are less affected by this issue, but if the "force majeure" designation is lifted, small businesses will bear the brunt, leading to significant financial strain and broader socio-psychological consequences.

Antakya town center. (bianet)

Traffic and other urban problems

Following the February 6 earthquakes, certain districts in Hatay experienced a major influx of new residents. Population growth in Erzin, Dörtyol, Payas, Belen, and Arsuz, particularly in İskenderun, has led to new urban challenges. In İskenderun, the daytime population has nearly doubled, making traffic one of the most pressing issues.

Beyond basic needs, the overall emotional state of the population has also been severely impacted. Observers note that people walking in the streets appear visibly unhappy, with expressions of distress. This widespread sense of unhappiness has begun affecting personal relationships and the community’s overall mental health. (AB/VC/VK)