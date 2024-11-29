Two arrested, bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz, others released in investigation targeting pro-Kurdish media

Two individuals have been arrested, and the remaining detainees, including bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz, have been released as part of an investigation targeting individuals associated with pro-Kurdish media.

The operation, initiated on Nov 26, involved raids in four cities and led to the detention of 18 people, including nine journalists, as well as writers, poets, filmmakers, and cartoonists.

The investigation, led by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, accuses the detainees of "membership in a terrorist organization," "terror propaganda," and "financing terrorism."

Yılmaz was questioned about payments she received for freelance articles she wrote for the pro-Kurdish Yeni Özgür Politika newspaper between 2017 and 2020. Authorities also interrogated her about her social media posts and her recent interview with American philosopher Michael Hardt.

Detainees apprehended in Batman, Sakarya, and İstanbul were transferred to Eskişehir, where the investigation was based. Those detained in Diyarbakır provided their statements via videoconference without being relocated.

On Nov 28, individuals detained in Diyarbakır, including Sultan Mercen (Roza Metina), chair of the Women Journalists Association (MKG); cartoonist Doğan Güzel; writer and translator Ömer Barasi; Pirtûkakurdî coordinator Baver Yoldaş; filmmaker Ardin Diren; academic Abdurrahman Aydın; poet and writer Ahmet Hicri İzgören; photographer Emrah Kelekçier; and journalist Ahmet Sümbül, were released under judicial control.

Today, seven detainees in Eskişehir, including Bilal Seçkin, Erdoğan Alayumat, Serap Güneş, Suzan Demir, Havin Derya, and Tuğçe Yılmaz, were also released. However, two individuals, Hamza Kaan and Mehmet Uçar, a teacher and a journalist were formally arrested.

