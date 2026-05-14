TV pundit Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı detained in illegal betting investigation

Columnist and television pundit Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı was detained today as part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal betting. The operation, centered in Adana, resulted in the detention of more than 200 people across 21 provinces.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced the operation on social media, saying, "A heavy blow has been dealt to a multi-layered criminal organization that targeted the peace of our nation and our economy."

The investigation determined that 100 billion liras, (~2.2 billion US dollars), in criminal proceeds were laundered within the financial system. Gürlek said the findings were based on Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) reports as well as evidence gathered through technical and physical surveillance.

Dozens detained in İstanbul over alleged money laundering linked to illegal betting

Yesterday, Kütahyalı quoted a social media post by Minister Gürlek regarding a separate illegal betting operation in Düzce, writing, "All illegal betting gangs will be finished."

Kütahyalı is a well-known political and football commentator who regularly appears on national television and digital media to discuss current affairs. A vocal supporter of the government who has been a polarizing figure in Turkish media for over a decade, Kütahyalı describes himself as a "sometimes spin doctor" in his social media profile. He is also a staunch fan of Galatasaray.

Authorities have launched a series of criminal investigations into betting activities since last year. The investigations have targeted numerous club managers and players from the Süper Lig and lower leagues, including several high-profile figures, who were arrested on charges of money laundering and match-fixing linked to illegal betting.

Referees, club president detained as Turkey's betting probe expands to potential match-fixing

Only five companies authorized by the state are legally allowed to provide betting on sporting events in Turkey. The illegal betting sector is estimated to be significantly larger, with platforms frequently advertising on pirated movie and match streaming sites, occasionally featuring celebrity appearances.

Celebrities detained in illegal betting probe

(HA/VK)