Referees, club president detained as Turkey's betting probe expands to potential match-fixing

As part of an ongoing betting investigation, 18 suspects were detained this morning, including 17 referees, the president of Eyüpspor, and the former president of Kasımpaşaspor clubs, both currently competing in Turkey’s top-tier Süper Lig, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced. Three more suspects are being sought.

The suspects are being investigated for misconduct and alleged violations under Law No. 6222 on the prevention of violence and disorder in sports. Prosecutors are investigating potential match-fixing and the manipulation of match outcomes.

The issue surfaced on Oct 27, when head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, announced that they had identified 152 referees involved in betting activities, including 22 officiating in the Süper Lig. Subsequently, the federation suspended 150 referees.

The prosecutor’s office, in a statement on the same day, noted that it had been conducting a separate investigation since April, focusing on suspicious financial transactions by certain individuals. Today, it confirmed that the data provided by the TFF was treated as a formal notice and incorporated into the ongoing investigation.

The prosecutor's office emphasized the scale of the inquiry, citing the broad influence and large number of individuals and institutions involved in Turkish football. “All evidence for and against the suspects will be collected with precision,” the statement said.

“Judicial evaluations have been carried out independently, without being limited to the information and documents obtained during the TFF’s disciplinary process," it added.

Detained presidents

Eyüpspor president Murat Özkaya, one of the detainees, has led the club since 2019. Under his leadership, the İstanbul-based team rose from the lower divisions to the Süper Lig.

Eyüpspor clinched the First League title in the 2023-24 season, securing promotion to the top tier. The club finished sixth in the Süper Lig last year, with former Galatasaray and Atlético Madrid player Arda Turan serving as head coach for two seasons.

Mehmet Fatih Saraç, former president of Kasımpaşaspor who is known to have close ties to the ruling party, was also detained. Prosecutos also ordered the detention of businessperson Turgay Ciner, whose conglomerate, Ciner Holding, owns the club. Ciner is believed to be abroad after his holding was seized last month in a separate money laundering probe.

The investigation may expand to include football players, according to multiple reports. Investigative journalist Murat Ağırel, citing federation sources, said the federation is examining around 3,700 players and has so far identified 500 who have placed bets.

Sports columnist Serdar Ali Çelikler made similar claims, adding that 90% of the players under investigation are competing in lower-tier leagues. (VK)