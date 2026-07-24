Turkey jails content creator for posting 'obscene' content while projecting an Islamic image

Soydaş’s detention marks another case where non-explicit material has been treated as obscene.

She is accused of producing obscene content while projecting an Islamic image, with the definition of obscenity remaining unclear.

Fatma Soydaş, who has hundreds of thousands of followers, was investigated following a targeted campaign against her.

An Ankara court yesterday placed content creator Fatma Soydaş in pretrial detention over allegations that she published "obscene" images on social media.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Soydaş on allegations "of publicly insulting religious values" and "publishing obscene images." She was detained on Jul 21.

Campaign in pro-government media

The investigation followed a targeted campaign in pro-government media and on social media accusing Soydaş of producing “immoral” content.

Images and videos purportedly showing her were circulated on social media, including a video in which Soydaş kissed a male content creator and another showing her drinking a beverage that looked like beer. A picture of a foot, which appeared to be AI-generated, also circulated.

Soydaş told prosecutors that allegedly obscene images attributed to her were AI-generated, the pro-government outlet A Haber reported, citing Soydaş's testimony. She pointed out that the widely circulated foot photo contained a foot with four toes.

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Soydaş denied posting content that insulted religious values and said she wears a headscarf.

“I am already a veiled person,” she said. “It is out of the question for me to insult religious values in any way.”

About the "beer" photo, Soydaş said the foam led people to assume it was alcoholic and that she already removed the post after deciding it was inconsistent with her beliefs and views.

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'Projecting an Islamic life style image'

Prosecutors alleged that Soydaş had created a public perception that she followed an Islamic lifestyle while publishing sexually suggestive videos and using religious symbols in ways that conflicted with social sensitivities.

The investigation file also said she published some content through a monthly subscription service, which was intended to earn money from subscribers and included visuals showing Soydaş's body.

Soydaş denied sharing obscene material through the subscription system. “You can check the Instagram account that I used on a subscription basis,” she told prosecutors.

Turkish court arrests adult content creator, cites ‘semi-naked’ photos on social media

'Obscenity' investigations “In recent years, authorities have increasingly used obscenity laws against adult-content creators, while the scope of such investigations has also extended beyond explicit material. Last year, members of the popular girl band named Manifest faced a similar investigation over an adults-only concert. Soydaş, a veiled woman, has now been accused under the same provision. Article 226 of the Turkish Penal Code prohibits the publication of obscene content through the media. The law covers general obscenity and obscenity involving children but does not provide a specific definition of obscene material. Publishing or facilitating the publication of obscene images, writing or speech is punishable by six months to three years in prison and a judicial fine of up to 5,000 days.

(VK)