Social media personality Fatma Soydaş detained for 'insulting religion'

Social media personality Fatma Soydaş was detained today on suspicion of "insulting religious values embraced by a segment of the public."

Media reports cited Soydaş’s social media activity as the reason for the detention but did not specify which posts prompted the investigation.

She has also faced widespread online shaming targeting her conduct and personal life, with some videos purportedly showing her circulating online.

Pro-government media outlets also described Soydaş as someone “known for making inappropriate posts on social media” in their coverage of the detention.

Soydaş’s lawyers released a written statement in response to her detention, claiming that Soydaş she had been subjected to a coordinated campaign involving images and videos altered with artificial intelligence.

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Lawyer Tansel Koç said manipulated and sexually explicit content had been circulated alongside false claims that she had exploited religious values.

“The images have no connection to our client’s real life or the values she upholds,” said Koç.

The statement said the accounts that created, shared, commented on or supported the fake content had been identified and documented and legal action have been initiated against them.

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“We ask Fatma Soydaş’s supporters, followers and the public not to give credence to these baseless, AI-generated materials,” the statement said.

Soydaş has more than 280,000 followers on Instagram. Similar allegations circulated about her in recent months, which she denied. (VK)