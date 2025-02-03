TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
WORLD
Date published: 3 February 2025 12:46
 ~ Modified On: 3 February 2025 13:58
1 min Read

Syria’s al-Sharaa to meet Erdoğan in Ankara

Al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, who appointed interim president by Syria's new administration on Jan 29.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Syria’s al-Sharaa to meet Erdoğan in Ankara
Head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) met Sharaa in Damascus on Jan 26. (AA)

Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to visit Turkey tomorrow to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate has announced.

The meeting will take place at the Presidential Complex in Ankara and focus on various issues related to Syria's current situation. “Discussions will cover recent developments in Syria, including efforts toward economic recovery, the establishment of sustainable stability, and measures to enhance security through joint initiatives,” the statement said.

The talks will also address support for Syria's transitional administration and its people through multilateral platforms. “We believe that this visit by Mr. Ahmed al-Sharaa and his delegation will strengthen and further develop the reestablished relations between Turkey and Syria after the country’s liberation,” the presidency added.

Al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, who appointed interim president by Syria's new administration on Jan 29. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria
related news
Turkish defense delegation visits Syria
30 January 2025
/haber/turkish-defense-delegation-visits-syria-304104
Syrian administration to lower tariffs on products imported from Turkey, says minister
27 January 2025
/haber/syrian-administration-to-lower-tariffs-on-products-imported-from-turkey-says-minister-304007
Turkey’s defense minister says Kurdish groups, Israel threaten Syria’s stability
16 December 2024
/haber/turkeys-defense-minister-says-kurdish-groups-israel-threaten-syrias-stability-302711
Turkey condemns Israel's expanded occupation in Syria's Golan Heights
11 December 2024
/haber/turkey-condemns-israel-s-expanded-occupation-in-syria-s-golan-heights-302591
US acknowledges Turkey's concerns in Syria, reaffirms support for Kurdish groups
11 December 2024
/haber/us-acknowledges-turkey-s-concerns-in-syria-reaffirms-support-for-kurdish-groups-302587
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkish defense delegation visits Syria
30 January 2025
/haber/turkish-defense-delegation-visits-syria-304104
Syrian administration to lower tariffs on products imported from Turkey, says minister
27 January 2025
/haber/syrian-administration-to-lower-tariffs-on-products-imported-from-turkey-says-minister-304007
Turkey’s defense minister says Kurdish groups, Israel threaten Syria’s stability
16 December 2024
/haber/turkeys-defense-minister-says-kurdish-groups-israel-threaten-syrias-stability-302711
Turkey condemns Israel's expanded occupation in Syria's Golan Heights
11 December 2024
/haber/turkey-condemns-israel-s-expanded-occupation-in-syria-s-golan-heights-302591
US acknowledges Turkey's concerns in Syria, reaffirms support for Kurdish groups
11 December 2024
/haber/us-acknowledges-turkey-s-concerns-in-syria-reaffirms-support-for-kurdish-groups-302587
Back to Top