Syria’s al-Sharaa to meet Erdoğan in Ankara

Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to visit Turkey tomorrow to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate has announced.

The meeting will take place at the Presidential Complex in Ankara and focus on various issues related to Syria's current situation. “Discussions will cover recent developments in Syria, including efforts toward economic recovery, the establishment of sustainable stability, and measures to enhance security through joint initiatives,” the statement said.

The talks will also address support for Syria's transitional administration and its people through multilateral platforms. “We believe that this visit by Mr. Ahmed al-Sharaa and his delegation will strengthen and further develop the reestablished relations between Turkey and Syria after the country’s liberation,” the presidency added.

Al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, who appointed interim president by Syria's new administration on Jan 29. (VK)