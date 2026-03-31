Turkey blocks Israeli official website revealing continued trade despite sanctions

Newly released data from the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) confirmed that Turkish exports to Israel continue despite the “full trade embargo” imposed on May 2024. The webpage was blocked from access in Turkey shortly after its release, though the relevant order has not been made public.

The data shows total exports to Israel significantly decreased from 2024 to 2025 after the embargo was instituted, but have once again risen from 2025 to 2026 — although not to 2024 levels. In the first two months of this year, exports totaled over 176 million US dollars, with February alone at 94 million.

Murat Emir, a senior MP from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), shared screenshots from the page on social media, criticizing the government over continued trade despite sanctions.

“The trade they called ‘cut off’ continued even while Israel was bombing Gaza, and even during its ongoing war with Iran," he wrote.

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The Trade Ministry denied the allegations in a statement, claiming that such exports were actually heading to Palestine. However, CBS data does not include transactions with residents of the Palestinian Authority.

Official figures show a drastic increase in Turkish exports to Palestine during the period when Turkey applied trade sanctions on Israel. This increase has raised questions, given the limited infrastructure in Palestine to handle such large volumes.

Turkey was a top 20 exporter to Israel in February, and many of the most popular exports fall into categories that could directly contribute to Israel’s war effort. These include base metals; plastics and rubber; stone, cement, glass and plaster; and machinery and electrical equipment.

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A member of BDS Turkey who asked not to be named told bianet that even prior to the May 2024 embargo, Turkey regularly denied news reports alleging that the trade contributed to Israel’s genocide. Thus, by announcing the trade embargo later, Turkey tacitly admitted their previous denials were always false.

“The steps taken by the Turkish authorities are mainly for public reasons rather than real results and effects on the ground,” said the BDS member.

A January report released by the Palestinian Youth Movement, Energy Embargo for Palestine, and Progressive International, also alleged that Turkish trade to Israel continued, specifically in the energy sector.

The report found that at least 57 shipments from Turkey’s Ceyhan port did not arrive at their official destination. These ships would turn off their tracking signals to arrive in Israeli ports shortly later.

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Many Turkey-Israel exports have also been hidden via routing through third countries to bypass trade restrictions. BDS Turkey demands Turkey maintain a full halt on all trade with Israel, including indirect trade through third countries.

“The Turkish government should take clear steps … to declare clearly that trade with Israeli companies and trade with Israeli institutions even through other parties is prohibited,” the BDS Turkey member said. (İK/VK)