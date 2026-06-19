Turkey blocks access to Change.org
The petition platform is now inaccessible from within the country.
The global petition platform Change.org has been blocked in Turkey following a court decision.
The Kula Penal Court of First Instance issued the access ban on Jun 17, according to a report from the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), a platform monitoring online censorship in Turkey.
The report did not disclose the reason for the blocking.
Turkey blocked record number of web addresses in 2024, surpassing 300,000
3 September 2025
(EMK/VK)
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.