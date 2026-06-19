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DP: Date Published: 19.06.2026 16:45 19 June 2026 16:45
 ~  MO: Modified On: 19.06.2026 16:50 19 June 2026 16:50
Read Read:  1 minute

Turkey blocks access to Change.org

The petition platform is now inaccessible from within the country.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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Turkey blocks access to Change.org

The global petition platform Change.org has been blocked in Turkey following a court decision.

The Kula Penal Court of First Instance issued the access ban on Jun 17, according to a report from the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), a platform monitoring online censorship in Turkey.

The report did not disclose the reason for the blocking.

Turkey blocked record number of web addresses in 2024, surpassing 300,000
Turkey blocked record number of web addresses in 2024, surpassing 300,000
3 September 2025

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
online censorship access ban
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