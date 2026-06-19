Turkey blocks access to Change.org

The global petition platform Change.org has been blocked in Turkey following a court decision.

The Kula Penal Court of First Instance issued the access ban on Jun 17, according to a report from the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), a platform monitoring online censorship in Turkey.

The report did not disclose the reason for the blocking.

Turkey blocked record number of web addresses in 2024, surpassing 300,000

(EMK/VK)