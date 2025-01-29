Turkey arrests dozens of politicians, journalists, public figures in broad crackdown

At least 45 people, including well-known public figures, have been remanded in custody in Turkey since Jan 17 as part of separate criminal investigations.
Politicians and local administrators from a wide range of the political spectrum, as well as journalists and other public figures, are facing various charges, primarily terrorism-related ones.
Additionally, at least nine journalists have been placed under investigation over their reporting and social media posts.
Here is a summary of the events that took place in the past weeks:
- On Jan 14, the İstanbul Bar Association’s leadership was accused of "propagating a terrorist organization" and "publicly spreading misleading information," with a request made for their removal from office. The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office also requested permission to launch an investigation into the bar’s executive members.
- Rıza Akpolat, mayor of İstanbul’s Beşiktaş district and a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), remained in custody for four days on charges of "membership in a criminal organization," "bid rigging," and "illicit enrichment" before being formally arrested on Jan 17.
- As part of an investigation centered in İstanbul, six journalists and press workers from pro-Kurdish outlets—Necla Demir, Rahime Karvar, Ahmet Güneş, Welat Ekin, Reyhan Hacıoğlu, and Vedat Örüç—were detained in İstanbul, Mersin, and Van on Jan 17 and later arrested on Jan 20 for "membership in a terrorist organization." Another journalist, Eylem Babayiğit, who was also detained under the same investigation, was arrested on Jan 24.
- On Jan 21, an investigation was launched against journalists Seyhan Avşar, Ahmet Doğan Akın, and Candan Yıldız over their social media posts regarding the Nazım Daştan and Cihan Bilgin, Kurdish journalists killed in Syria. They now face up to eight years in prison on charges of "terrorist propaganda through press and media" and "publicly spreading misleading information through press and media."
- The anti-immigrant Victory (Zafer) Party Ümit Özdağ was detained on charges of "insulting the president" and was arrested on Jan 21 after facing an additional charge of “inciting hatred and enmity among the public." This charge stemmed from Özdağ’s anti-refugee rhetoric.
Turkish nationalist leader arrested over remarks targeting Erdoğan22 January 2025
- Two journalists from left-wing outlets, Ali Ergin Demirhan from Sendika.org and Mustafa Bildircin from BirGün, were summoned for questioning on Jan 22 over their reporting.
- During an operation targeting members of the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP), Socialist Women's Assemblies (SKM), and the Socialist Youth Associations Federation (SGDF), Etkin News Agency (ETHA) reporter Züleyha Müldür was detained and later arrested on Jan 25 for alleged "membership in a terrorist organization." That same day, 34 people, including ESP Co-Chair Hatice Deniz Aktaş and other party executives, were also arrested.
- İstanbul Bar Association board member and lawyer Fırat Epözdemir was arrested on the same day on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization."
- Ayşe Barım, a talent manager representing artists and actors, was arrested on Jan 27 as part of an investigation accusing her of being one of the "organizers" of the 2013 Gezi Park protests. She was charged with "attempting to overthrow the government or prevent it from carrying out its duties."
Talent manager Ayşe Barım arrested as monopoly probe shifts to government overthrow charges28 January 2025
- İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was summoned for questioning on Jan 27 as part of two separate investigations. One of them is into allegations of "threats" and "targeting individuals involved in counterterrorism efforts" due to his accusations of political influence against İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The other investigation concerns İmamoğlu's revelation of an expert witness involved in several investigations into his CHP, with the mayor being accused of "attempting to influence the judiciary."
İstanbul mayor faces fresh investigation after claiming bias by court-appointed expert27 January 2025
- Fırat Fıstık, a reporter for the pro-opposition Sözcü TV, was “urgently” summoned for questioning by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Jan 27 over a news report he had published.
- The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) launched an investigation on Jan 28 into Halk TV's broadcast regarding an expert witness whom Mayor İmamoğlu had referenced in a public statement.
- Journalist Şirin Payzın announced on Jan 28 that an investigation had been launched against her on charges of "terrorist propaganda."
- Siirt Co-Mayor and former Jin News News Director Sofya Alağaş was sentenced to six years and three months in prison on Jan 28 in the seventh and final hearing of her trial, in which she was charged with "membership in a terrorist organization." The court cited her journalistic activities as the basis for the verdict.
Siirt co-mayor sentenced to prison over past journalism activities28 January 2025
Siirt co-mayor removed from office after prison sentence29 January 2025
- Following their broadcast of a conversation with expert witness S.B., journalist Barış Pehlivan, Halk TV’s responsible news director Serhan Asker, and program host Seda Selek were detained on the night of Jan 28.
Three Halk TV journalists detained over broadcast of court expert’s phone call29 January 2025
(TY/VK)