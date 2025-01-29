Turkey arrests dozens of politicians, journalists, public figures in broad crackdown

At least 45 people, including well-known public figures, have been remanded in custody in Turkey since Jan 17 as part of separate criminal investigations.

Politicians and local administrators from a wide range of the political spectrum, as well as journalists and other public figures, are facing various charges, primarily terrorism-related ones.

Additionally, at least nine journalists have been placed under investigation over their reporting and social media posts.

Here is a summary of the events that took place in the past weeks: