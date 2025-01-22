Turkish nationalist leader arrested over remarks targeting Erdoğan

The leader of the Zafer (Victory) Party, Ümit Özdağ, was arrested late yesterday following an investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on charges of "insulting the president." Özdağ was taken into custody on Jan 20 in Ankara, and the scope of the investigation was later expanded to include accusations of "inciting hatred and hostility among the public."

After completing formal procedures at the police station, Özdağ was taken to Bakırköy Dr. Sadi Konuk Training and Research Hospital for a medical evaluation before being transferred to İstanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse. Following his testimony, prosecutors referred Özdağ to court with a request for his arrest. The court approved the request, and Özdağ was taken into custody.

The investigation into Özdağ began on January 19 after remarks he made during his party's meeting in Antalya, where he criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Zafer Party Deputy Chair Ali Dinçer Çolak confirmed via social media that Özdağ’s case had been handed over to the counterterrorism prosecutor’s office and that a confidentiality order had been imposed on the investigation.

What did Özdağ say?

During the meeting in Antalya, Özdağ accused Erdoğan of facilitating the infiltration of the Fethullah Gülen group, referred to as the "Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ)" by the authorities, into state institutions. He alleged that Erdoğan allowed the movement to establish a parallel state structure within Turkey.

In his remarks, Özdağ said, “No Crusade has ever managed to turn the Turkish nation into Deists, Atheists, or Christians. However, under Erdoğan, significant segments of the Turkish people have grown distant from their religion due to being deceived by those exploiting faith. The percentage of Deists and Atheists has exceeded 16% during Erdoğan’s tenure.”

He added, “Erdoğan should remember that the founders of the Republic never attacked the faith, history, or culture of the Turkish nation. On the contrary, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades preserved and enhanced these values. The one attacking Turkish faith, culture, and history is Erdoğan himself, learning his history from a man wearing a fez.”

Özdağ further accused Erdoğan of distorting history and undermining the Turkish nation’s values, stating, “By distributing the state among religious sects and communities, Erdoğan has harmed the Turkish people's faith and integrity. Allowing millions of refugees and illegal immigrants into Anatolia has eroded Turkish culture. What we are witnessing is AKP fascism. Unlike the main opposition, the Zafer Party will not normalize this fascism. We will fight, and we will win. Victory belongs to the Turkish state and the Turkish nation.”

Known for its nationalist and anti-immigration rhetoric, the Zafer Party secured 2.5% of the vote in the 2023 general elections. During the presidential runoff, the party supported Erdoğan’s opponent, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.