Talent manager Ayşe Barım arrested as monopoly probe shifts to government overthrow charges

Ayşe Barım, a leading talent manager in Turkey’s entertainment industry, was remanded in custody late yesterday as part of an investigation accusing her of "attempting to overthrow the government or preventing it from performing its duties." The investigation is linked to the Gezi Park protests, the 2013 anti-government protests attended by millions of people across the country.

After being detained on Jan 24, Barım was taken to İstanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse yesterday. Prosecutors argued that Barım’s connections and alleged actions tied her to the Gezi protests and requested her arrest, citing the need to review digital evidence and hear testimony from additional witnesses.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office claims that Barım had extensive communication with key defendants in the Gezi trial, including Osman Kavala and Çiğdem Mater, both in prison, and exiled actor Memet Ali Alabora.

Prosecutors also allege that Barım encouraged artists under her management to participate in the 2013 protests and personally joined them. In connection with this charge, several actors represented by Barım were previously summoned to testify.

The İstanbul Penal Judgeship of Peace approved the prosecutors’ request, leading to Barım’s formal arrest.

The Gezi trial concluded in Apr 2022 with Kavala receiving a life sentence for "attempting to overthrow the government," a ruling widely criticized as politically motivated, citing two ECtHR rulings for Kavala's release in 2019 and 2022. Seven human rights advocates were also sentenced to 18 years in prison for aiding the alleged attempt.

In September 2023, sentences of Kavala and two others were upheld by the Court of Cassation, while other sentences were overturned. The defendants took the case to the Constitutional Court, the highest judicial authority, by filing individual applications.

Monopoly accusations

Barım is the founder of ID İletişim, a talent management and consulting company established in 2002, which provides services to many of Turkey’s top actors. In addition to talent representation, the company offers social media management and press consultancy for film and television projects.

Claims of monopolization targeting Barım came under the spotlight when the Competition Authority opened an investigation into ID İletişim and others on Jan 8. While actors represented by Barım have defended her, others have accused her of sidelining actors who opposed her. Some view the investigation as an effort to oust Barım and redistribute the significant revenue within the sector. (TY/AEK/VK)